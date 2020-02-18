Indignation after the former president of the Nepalese parliament was acquitted of rape charges | News

%MINIFYHTMLed91670fe30664d4c5fb28e2bc1cd1ab11% %MINIFYHTMLed91670fe30664d4c5fb28e2bc1cd1ab12%

People in Nepal have expressed their anger after the former president of parliament and former Maoist leader of the country was acquitted of the charges of raping a government worker in his home while he was intoxicated last year.

Krishna Bahadur Mahara, a senior member of the ruling Communist Party of Nepal (APN), has been detained since October after an assembly employee accused him of trying to rape her.

A district court ruling on Monday said there was no evidence to support the accusation.

The news of his acquittal was widely condemned in social networks.

"The acquittal of Mahara, despite the body of evidence publicly exposed against him, says a lot about the credibility of our institutions. Man will walk with his head up again. That is the power to belong to the ruling establishment. . this is what you voted for, "wrote Twitter user Anurag Acharya.

Kashish Das Shrestha, writer and photographer, said: "The protection of this government against predators and sex offenders is terrifying."

In a video interview published in September on an online news portal, the alleged victim said Mahara was drunk when she arrived home and assaulted her.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, withdrew her accusations a few days later, after alleged threats and pressures, the media reported at the time.

He finally filed a formal complaint and a government lawyer filed the case in court.

The researchers collected evidence, including a bottle of whiskey and a pair of broken glasses, allegedly belonging to Mahara, from their home. Mahara denied the accusations but resigned as a speaker.

"Isn't justice done too soon for men and women are denied a lifetime?" Asked a Twitter user.

Hima Bista, a women's rights activist, told Al Jazeera: "We have failed to build a system that protects survivors of gender-based violence. Unfortunately, the case of the former president of the House clearly shows that impunity it is deeply rooted, which nullifies any possible fight for justice. "

Mahara was elected president of the House of Representatives last year after the PCN won the majority of seats in the November 2017 elections.

Rachana Khadka, a member of the Central Committee of the ruling PCN, said Mahara will recover his parliamentary seat, but the part "now has to answer legal and moral questions,quot;.

"The party must face problems of legality and morality in the coming days." she told Al Jazeera.

Mahara was a leader of the Maoist rebels who fought a violent campaign against the government between 1996 and 2006.

The Maoists entered into peace talks monitored by the UN in 2006, ending a decade-long armed revolt, and joined the dominant policy. Mahara played a key role in the peace talks with the government.

He has served as deputy prime minister, information minister and interior minister.

Additional reports of Arun Budhathoki from Kathmandu