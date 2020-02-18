In pictures: desert lobsters swarm parts of East Africa

%MINIFYHTML29b93b6d4fd8424eae8f571573cbedb211% %MINIFYHTML29b93b6d4fd8424eae8f571573cbedb212%

Uganda hastened to respond to the arrival of the largest locust outbreak that parts of East Africa have seen in decades, while the United Nations warned that "we simply cannot afford another major shock,quot; to an already vulnerable region.

An emergency government meeting hours after lobsters were detected within Uganda decided to deploy military forces to help with pesticide spraying on land, while two air spraying planes will arrive as soon as possible, a statement said. Aerial spraying is considered the only effective control.

Swarms of billions of lobsters have been destroying crops in Kenya, which has not seen an outbreak in 70 years, as well as Somalia and Ethiopia, which have not seen this in a quarter of a century. Insects have exploited favorable wet conditions after unusually heavy rains, and experts say climate change is expected to bring more of the same.

Keith Cressman, senior locust forecasting officer at the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, said Kenya has received & # 39; waves and swarms of swarms & # 39; since the beginning of the year from the Horn of Africa, and "during the weekend they moved from the side of Mount Kilimanjaro across the border to Tanzania."

"Also during the weekend they moved to northeastern Uganda," he said at a press conference at the UN headquarters in New York. "We hope that one day they cross the border into the southeast corner of South Sudan," where several million others face hunger while the country struggles to get out of the civil war.

A swarm of medium-sized lobsters can eat the same amount of food as the entire population of Kenya, Cressman said, and "that swarm in one day can eat the same amount of food as everyone here in the three-state area. , New Jersey, Pennsylvania and New York. Therefore, not taking action on time, you can see the consequences. "

UN officials warn that immediate action is necessary before more rains in the coming weeks bring fresh vegetation to feed new generations of lobsters. If left unchecked, their numbers could grow up to 500 times before a drier climate arrives, they say.

"There is a risk of a catastrophe," UN humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock said in a briefing in New York on Monday, warning that 13 million people already face severe food insecurity, 10 million in places affected by locusts , and that the region cannot pay another shock

Lobsters are eating the vegetation that sustains the communities of vibrant shepherds in the region, and the Kenyan ambassador, Lazaro Amayo, warned of the "inherent risk of community conflict over pastures."

The outbreak is so severe that it could even disrupt crop planting in the coming weeks, he said, adding that lobsters "cause senseless damage."