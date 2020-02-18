In my block, the season 3 teaser will leave you shaken

Just when you thought everything would return to normal for Freeridge's children, Netflix is here to remind you that nothing is normal for the crew. In my block.
The third season officially has a release date, on March 11, 2020, and a first breakthrough that finds Monse (Sierra Capri), Cease (Diego Tinoco), Ruby (Jason Genao) and Jamal (Brett gray) in hot water. See it below.
The official description of Netflix for the third season does not provide many more clues: "They thought life was about to return to what normally happens in Freeridge, but what is at stake is even greater."
The second season ended with the four characters kidnapped at the end of the season and it seems that things ended just where they left off. After the fall of the second season in March 2019, the program was in limbo because of the deal contract negotiations, according to Deadline.
In an interview with EW, In my block co-creator Lauren Iungerich He said the cliffhanger of season two sets the plot of season three (duh). "It will make sense when it's revealed, but it's not what you would expect. I think it's the fun of the show," he said.
Naturally, after the cliffhanger of season one, the spectators were not happy with another ending that left them on the edge of their seats.
"They were so mad at us last year that they were so excited and frustrated by that heartbreaking end. We knew we couldn't tonally duplicate what we did last season, it would be redundant. But we knew we needed a good moment of suspense." because that is our program; it's amazing and we need to keep the audience wanting to have the same fervor to come back and watch the third season, which I think we have achieved, "he said.
Iungerich created the show with Eddie Gonzalez Y Jeremy Haft.
The third season of 10 episodes of In my block premieres on March 11 on Netflix.
