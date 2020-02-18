In my block, the season 3 teaser will leave you shaken

Just when you thought everything would return to normal for Freeridge's children, Netflix is ​​here to remind you that nothing is normal for the crew. In my block.

The third season officially has a release date, on March 11, 2020, and a first breakthrough that finds Monse (Sierra Capri), Cease (Diego Tinoco), Ruby (Jason Genao) and Jamal (Brett gray) in hot water. See it below.

The official description of Netflix for the third season does not provide many more clues: "They thought life was about to return to what normally happens in Freeridge, but what is at stake is even greater."

The second season ended with the four characters kidnapped at the end of the season and it seems that things ended just where they left off. After the fall of the second season in March 2019, the program was in limbo because of the deal contract negotiations, according to Deadline.