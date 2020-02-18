Ice Cube pushing the limits of basketball with FIREBALL3 | NBA News

After a race that pushes the limits of music and film, Ice Cube is now doing the same with FIREBALL3 basketball and the BIG3 league.

O & # 39; Shea Jackson, better known as Ice Cube, has always exceeded the limits.

As a member of the NWA 1980s rap group, the group gained notoriety and laid the foundations for hip-hop as we know it today. In the 1990s, he embarked on a solo career pioneer, recording multiple certified albums with platinum before focusing his attention on cinema.

& # 39; Boyz n the Hood & # 39; and & # 39; Friday & # 39; they became iconic films of a generation, with Cube contributing to a production of script writing and production, as well as acting. Upon entering the 2000s, he embraced roles that many were surprised to see a gangster rapper play. Family comedies like & # 39; Are we there yet? & # 39; and & # 39; 21 Jump Street & # 39; showed the versatility of Ice Cube's acting talent.















After consolidating itself as one of Hollywood's most popular stars, Ice Cube decided to focus its attention on another exciting new challenge. Creating a basketball league.

On January 11, 2017, Ice Cube announced the birth of BIG3, a three-to-three professional basketball league with former NBA greats.

The league saw Chauncey Billups, Mike Bibby and former NBA league MVP Allen Iverson, tie back their shoes and return to the hardwood. The BIG3 secured partnerships with Adidas and national television networks, as the opportunity to see their heroes retired proved a success among fans.

The league was strengthening, increasing the number of teams and the number of city games in which it was played, but that was not enough for Ice Cube. After a race that pushed the limits with music and cinema, it was time to do it again with basketball.

Only three years after the birth of BIG3, widespread changes were announced and Cube, co-founder Jeff Kwatinetz and Council President Amy Trask wanted to talk about them.

"We feel we wanted to get rid of any stigma about the league as a retirement league," Cube said, before extending the decision to reduce the eligibility age.

"We wanted to make sure we had the best athletes we could find, and not only pigeonholed with a number like 27 or 30 (age) but also open the floodgates when it comes to finding the best FIREBALL3 athletes. We decided to try outs for the public. In general it is important.

"The tests invite you to the combination to be evaluated by players (captains, co-captains), coaches and staff."

Image:

Ice Cube watches the crowd



"Inclusion is a point of emphasis for BIG3. This opens it up to all athletes at this level, not just professional NBA players," Cube explained. "Although professional players who played in the NBA or abroad will still be invited to the combination, other players who want to become FIREBALL3 players can still compete."

The emotion in his voice was clear as he talked about the rule & # 39; Bring the fire & # 39 ;.

Teams can now challenge any foul (except for blatant 1s or 2s) and anyone can challenge the player who received the foul. They go one by one to the point. If a player was shooting a triple, when they go one on one that cube is worth three if it is done. If it is lost, there is no foul, and the foul is removed from the board before the teams continue playing. & # 39; Bring The Fire & # 39; It is a coach's decision to do once in half.

















"The rule & # 39; Bring the fire & # 39 ;, which brings something that basketball fans have wanted to see for a long time, but five against five don't allow it," Cube said. "Since I was a basketball fan, I wanted to see the boys face one on one with real bets in the game."

"We had several games that ended with free throws, this can eliminate that and make the end of the game more exciting. (It is a) way to increase the excitement, to add a feeling of criminal type, one by one in the basketball Court . "

In providing more information on the new rule, Cube explained: "The points have to be made within the three-point line. It is not as if a man could simply lift (one shot) from 100 feet, he must be within range to be It's what basketball fans have always been asking for.

"Everyone gets excited when the All-Star Game happens and it's the fourth quarter and we see Lebron take on Giannis."

"It's an All-Star scenario and we don't have enough. Therefore, making it part of our game is exciting, and I can't wait to see someone bring the fire."

















The rule was very positively received when announced, even with an NBA head coach, Brad Stevens of the Boston Celtics, suggesting that this rule should be implemented in the NBA All-Star game.

If you wonder why Ice Cube refers to players as players & # 39; FIREBALL3 & # 39; instead of BIG3 players, everything is part of the league's plans to slightly change the brand and continue to exceed the limits.

The co-founder of the league, Kwatinetz, explained: "It is important for us to differentiate ourselves from being a niche version of a sport, to being our own sport."

"Children don't say & # 39; let's play the NBA & # 39 ;, they say basketball. People referred to three in three (BIG3 style) as & # 39; Cube Ball & # 39; or & # 39; BIG3 & # 39 ; but we heard that the children called him & # 39; Fireball & # 39 ;, so they adopted the name The new name allows us to bring changes without insulting the purists of basketball.

"Our intention is never to say that the NBA is not good and should be improved. We love the NBA. We just think that there is a different sport that can coexist with it."

"The Olympic Games made this year's announcement possible. We may have waited, but there is a lot of talk about three against three in the Olympic Games. We didn't want people to look at the Olympic Games three against three and think that is what BIG3 represents, because that is not a reflection of our sport.

"Many people who have never seen it think it's not great, but the millions of fans who have seen it and have attended games love it. We didn't want fans to base their opinion on other games. Joe Johnson is not." the MVP of a niche retirement league is the best three-on-three player, FIREBALL3, in the world right now. "

Image:

Joe Johnson in action for triplets in the BIG3 league



After spending 17 seasons in the NBA, some thought that Johnson's career in the NBA was over when he signed with BIG. However, after an impressive BIG3 campaign (winning the 2019 championship and being named MVP), Johnson, 38, returned to attract the attention of several NBA teams, which led him to sign with the Detroit Pistons in October .

This, together with the reduced age limit, has led many to see BIG3 as a possible springboard to the NBA.

"If we can help a boy get an NBA contract, we will do everything in our power to help him get that look and be part of a team for training camp," Cube said. "Any rope we can use, speaking with (NBA commissioner) Adam Silver, we will do it if that is what our players want. But our goal is to get the best FIREBALL3 athletes in the world. That is our passion."

Kwatinetz added that the reduced age limit would in fact help older men get the look of NBA franchises.

"When we lowered the age (of eligibility) to 27, the best players were still Joe Johnson, Corey Maggette and others," he said. "With the 22-year-olds in the league last year, Joe Johnson would still have been the best player. Facing the 22-year-old, our boys will get more credit."

Image:

Johnson of the Triplets takes a shot on C. J. Watson, Stephen Jackson and Donte Greene of Killer 3s during the BIG3 Championship at Staples Center in September



Last season he has seen the best prospects in the draft LaMelo Ball and RJ Hampton choose to play abroad instead of competing within the NCAA. With athletes as young as 22 who can now compete for a place in BIG3, could we see the league as an alternative to play college basketball?

"We believe in education; we don't want people not to go to college," Cube said. "That said, we have an established system for someone under the age of 22. Cases of difficulties, in which children who have a university scholarship are not enough to be able to leave their home.

"(There are) many problems in the United States, single-family homes, where children have to go to work and keep them. Free college is sometimes not enough, so they have to earn money to support their families."

"We would observe that and our board would discuss it. We would not close the door, but as a general rule (no) it is something we want to encourage."

















With the NBA making only one appearance in Europe per year, is it realistic for basketball fans hungry for basketball in Britain to anticipate a BIG3 showcase in the future?

"We plan to go to Europe in the same way that we go to China, but we are not yet ready to announce it," Kwatinetz said. "We know we have a lot of fans there."

And it is not only on the court where the progressive league BIG3 exceeds the limits. Trask explained: "We have a mental health policy that our players appreciate. We were the first league to allow the use of CBD. The first league to hire regardless of gender (with the appointments of) Lisa Leslie and Nancy Lieberman.

















"Everyone was elected Coach of the Year by their fellow coaches and won championships. Changes on the court? We do that. Social changes off the court? We also do that."

Cube echoed Trask's support for the coaches.

"It's silly for me why this has taken so long." "It's basketball. Either you know the game or not. It has nothing to do with anything else. It's great to be at the forefront, having a league like this is important."

"Change the game, change perceptions, change minds, change lives. We are fortunate to be in this position."

With the BIG3, led by Ice Cube, which continues to push the limits of what fans can expect from a sports league, the next FIREBALL3 basketball season promises to be the most exciting yet.

