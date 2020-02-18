ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Lydia Greenway chooses six players to watch | Cricket News

















We see six players who could light up the T20 Women's World Cup, including the English spinner Sophie Ecclestone.

The Women's T20 World Cup starts Friday, live at Sky Sports Cricket, with the game's greats competing below in hopes of finishing as champions.

But who are the big names to consider among the 10 teams that compete? With six expected blows in abundance, one of England's best hitters, Lydia Greenway, chooses six names that will star in Australia …

Meg Lanning

Australian captain Meg Lanning leads defending champion Australia in a local World Cup

Second in the ICC batting ranking, Meg Lanning is also possibly the best captain of the tournament. Lanning's ability to score races when his team needs him most, along with his clear decision-making under pressure, makes her one of the most valuable and dangerous players in the tournament.

Sophie Ecclestone

Left-handed spinner Sophie Ecclestone is only 20 years old but is already one of the most important bowlers in the world.

Ecclestone, the only English bowler who is in the top 10 of the T20 ranking of the ICC, is proving to be one of the most threatening bowlers in the game with her slow orthodox and technically correct action. Ecclestone can play in the power game and is able to tie some of the best batters in the world in the middle. Everything is very impressive at the young age of 20 and do not forget to watch some cameos with the bat below in order.

Sophie Devine

Is Sophie Devine from New Zealand this most destructive hitter in world cricket?

Newly appointed captain of New Zealand, Devine is, in my opinion, the most destructive batter in the world. Lightning hands thanks to its hockey background and its absolute power allow you to score 360 ​​and clear the ropes with ease. Devine, a three-dimensional player, also offers with the ball and on the field, making her a potential winner of matches and changing the rules of the game in all facets of the game.

Deepti Sharma

Deepti Sharma is ready to impress in the tournament of an Indian lineup full of stars

It may be a surprise choice about the great weapons Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana, but the left-handed hitter has the ability to win games for India in the middle order, providing stability and intelligence in high-pressure chases. The best team fielder and an off-road practice can contribute to the team throughout the game.

Chamari Athapathu

The Sri Lankan captain has won solo cricket games for Sri Lanka over the years. A player who enjoys Australian wickets, joined the Melbourne Renegades towards the end of the most recent WBBL and before that she scored a century (113 of 61 balls) against Australia at North Sydney Oval in September last year. Like Sharma, Attapathu is a left-handed hitter and a skilled off-spinner who can lift scalps with the ball away from the right-handed.

Marizanne Kapp

Marizanne Kapp is half a dynamic match of new balls for South Africa along with Shabnim Ismail

Kapp forms half of the best bowling attack in the tournament. Together with his friend Shabnim Ismail, Kapp has an amazing ability to take wickets in the power game while remaining extremely economical, a difficult task when playing the best hitters on the teams. Kapp, one of the many South Africans who have enjoyed time in the WBBL, became the fourth player to make a hat-trick in the history of the tournament and has been with the Sydney Sixers since the first edition of the tournament. Kapp also provides vital executions in the middle order.

