"I would be very happy to play it,quot; – Alia Bhatt about playing Ma Anand Sheela in her biography

Alia Bhatt is currently in cloud nine. She is making movies like Brahmastra, RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Tahkt and has also received a Filmfare Award for her work on Gully Boy.
Recently, Ma Anand Sheela, the former spokeswoman for the Rajneesh or Osho movement, mentioned in an interaction with a newspaper that she believes Alia Bhatt would be perfect for playing her role in a biographical film. Ma Sheela was reportedly also sending a legal notice to Priyanka Chopra for making a biographical film about her life without her permission.
In one of his recent interviews, Alia reacted to Ma Anand Sheela's comment about her dignity to play the role of the former spokeswoman for the Osho movement. She said: “If Ma Anand Sheela feels that I am worthy to play her role, I would feel very honored and grateful. Hopefully, if that movie is made, I would be very happy to play it. ”
Would we love to see Alia Bhatt playing a character so commented on the big screen? Yes of course!