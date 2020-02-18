I sent Allen to Ballymore in Cheltenham | Racing news





Davy Russell riding Envoi Allen

An inclination in Ballymore Novices & # 39; Hurdle is still the preferred option for the undefeated Envoi Allen, although terrain conditions are likely to play a role in their Cheltenham Festival goal.

The six-year-old has a perfect record of seven wins in so many points, bumper and obstacle starts, including three first-grade victories along the way.

Victorious in Champion Bumper last season, Envoi Allen has hit the highest level for two and two-and-a-half miles this period, giving Gordon Elliott and the connections the option of running in the shortest obstacle of Sky Bet Supreme Novices & # 39; To be testing

Envoi Allen also participated in the Unibet Champion Hurdle, but Elliott believes that a crack in the championship event seems unlikely for the castrated horse of Cheveley Park Stud.

The coach said: "If the ground becomes heavy, I would not rule out that it ran in the Supreme, but at this time it will go to Ballymore. I would say that it is almost certain that it will remain as a rookie company.

"He's in good shape. Keith Donoghue rides him every day and I couldn't be happier with him."

"We missed the Dublin Festival with him and could give him a career in a school obstacle in the next 10 days, just to give him a little more experience."

"There is always more pressure when you go to Cheltenham with people like him. We believe he is very good and never does more than he has to do, even working with him, if he works with a horse with a 95 rating just hit him.

"I don't think it's an exaggerated horse. He has won three Grade One and he has done it himself."

"He was bought to be a three-mile hunter. I guess what he does in Cheltenham will tell us if he should return to a champion next year or go chase him."

"At this time I would say that he will be chasing next season, but we'll see."

Envoi Allen could join Easywork in Ballymore, while Fury Road points to Albert Bartlett.

Of the latter, Elliott said: "The ground was fast enough for him in Leopardstown on the last day. He was not really hit so far and I think that more than three miles on softer ground, you will see a different horse."

"I have a lot of respect for Paul Nolan's horse (last exhibition). I think it's the horse we all have to beat."

The testing ground would be a concern for Abacadabras, who won first grade at Christmas and is also a supreme candidate

Elliott said: "We made the decision not to run it at the Dublin Racing Festival. He has had four races over obstacles and just didn't want to take the edge off."

"I guess the only concern I would have is if it came out very smooth, it might not be at its best on very heavy terrain."

Apple Jade seems to be reaching the end of her illustrious career after she was stopped by Galmoy Hurdle last time, but she could very well get a last hurray from the Festival.

"If he runs on something, he will run at the Stayers & # 39; Hurdle. He worked the other day and worked a little lifeless, so we'll see how it goes," Elliott explained.

"It's not my decision to call it (retirement), but I imagine it will be covered this year."

"He has won 11th grade and owes nothing to anyone, he has been the horse of a lifetime."

"I've been saying all year that it's not working as well as before."

Samcro has failed to reach the expected heights since he obtained short odds at the Ballymore 2018, and was recently disappointing as a favorite against Faugheen in a Limerick Grade One at Christmas.

Faugheen subsequently scored again at that level and the couple could collide again in Cheltenham, with both entered for Marse Novices & # 39; Chase, although Faugheen has alternative options and Elliott is far from committing to Samcro in the Cotswolds.

Elliott said: "He has had a wind operation since he ran in Limerick. We were disappointed, but a good horse hit him and emptied himself in that really heavy terrain.

"He always shows a lot at home, that's the problem! We've had terrible problems with him not getting right and he hasn't searched right after Limerick."

"The plan is to go to Marsh Novices & # 39; Chase right now. We'll see how it works for the next two weeks. There's still a lot of water under the bridge and I wouldn't be surprised if we followed him to Fairyhouse.

"He has had a good amount of problems during the last year or two, but he is a very good horse in his day. I prefer the terrain to be the best for him."

"There are many horses that work well at home but lose their way. Don Cossack was also lost for a year or so. We look forward to recovering it."