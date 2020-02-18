How to get a ticket to the coveted Minnesota Boys state hockey tournament – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLdc620232ebd13fc41bd0ad54145cee8111% %MINIFYHTMLdc620232ebd13fc41bd0ad54145cee8112%

There are a few weeks left for the boys' state hockey tournament. It is always a great attraction. There is hockey hair, rivalry and unexpected results. That may be the reason why it is the most popular ticket in the city. But there is a waiting game to score season tickets.

There is an unmistakable emotion that surrounds the children of the state of AA hockey. Those who played in the tournament still remember it.

"It is probably one of the most exciting moments of your life, because that's why you live," said Jim Knutson.

Knutson played on the Edina team that won the first state school hockey championship in OT against Warroad in 1969. He returns every year since that victory. Knutson's parents became holders of seasonal tickets the first year he played, in 1967. They passed them on to him and it has become a tradition.

"On Friday night I go with a son, on Saturday I go with a different son," Knutson said.

He has taken his grandson and has seen old rivals, such as Henry Boucha, who became friends, and described the tournament as a kind of gathering. Thousands pack the stands.

"For the hockey fan, you're not going to have a more exciting event than watching the state high school tournament, because these kids are very competitive." They work very hard, ”said Hall of Famer member Lou Nanne. “I just enjoy watching children compete. Every year is something you can go to and you can't predict the outcome. "

Nanne will be in the tournament broadcast booth for 56 years.

Erich Martens, executive director of the Minnesota State High School League, qualifies the tournament as one of the "main events,quot; in the country.

"When people talk about state tournaments that really attract attention, they talk about Texas soccer, they talk about Indiana basketball and they talk about Minnesota hockey," Martens said.

The spectators are only guaranteed one seat year after year if they have season tickets. There are more than 10,000, but it is not enough to meet the demand. The waiting list continues to grow, currently at 2,611.

"I would call every year to see what position I am in," said Steve Poferl.

Poferl slowly raised the list in the last six years to second place.

"I've been waiting patiently. I think, regardless of age, I think it's always a good time to be there and look. It's one of the most popular things in the state," Poferl said.

There are other ways to enter. About 5,000 tickets are reserved for competing schools. Others wait in long lines to receive a ticket and tickets are only sold in the living room one hour before each game.

But more and more they seek and enjoy the guarantee of entering. Only about 150 season tickets are released each year when someone delivers them. Make the estimated wait to leave the list 12 years.

"That could be a long wait for someone who has just entered the list, but once you have them, you have them for life," Poferl said.

Someday Knutson will pass his to his children. You can only transfer them to the immediate family.

“I still get excited every year. It's something to look forward to, "said Knutson.

Season tickets are limited to two. Each one costs $ 104. That takes you to six sessions. Here is a link to the application form.

You can still buy general admission tickets every day for children's games.