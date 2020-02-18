How to choose a school made me realize that my daughter is not white | Racism

%MINIFYHTML9eba9503b347deb0a313c708c50ae89b11% %MINIFYHTML9eba9503b347deb0a313c708c50ae89b12%

My daughter was standing in front of the dolls in the toy aisle at our Pittsburgh Target. Although we go there regularly, being prey to all the usual impulse purchases: magic bookmark megapacks for sale for $ 2.99, leftovers of Reese's peanut butter eggs, I make sure I never buy toys. I don't want it to accumulate and then throw a box over another one of colored plastic.

But that day was different. That day she pointed to a black doll, dressed for a bath with the accessories that accompanied her. "I want that one," she said.

I was delighted. I was also surprised. And then ashamed of being in shock.

The mixture of emotions that overwhelmed me was completely unexpected and disarming. I didn't want any of that to show.

Very casually, I told him I could have it. Then I asked, trying to sound as detached as possible: "What do you like about that one?"

"She looks like Noey," Elena told me, naming her best friend at school.

In the weeks that followed, when my five-year-old daughter incorporated her new doll into the baby play routine: elaborate simulated diaper changes, endless pea mash feeds, I often returned to that initial moment. I had just finished writing a long magazine about the breed, and one of the central characters, an older African-American woman in Cincinnati, had talked about always preferring white to black dolls when she grew up. Several of the other characters, older white women, didn't even know there were black dolls. Now, in 2019, my Mexican-American daughter wanted a black doll.

We talk a lot about race at home. We talk about how your daddy's skin is brown, and his skin is brown, and my skin is white. We talked about how immigrants can be mistreated by the color of their skin. We are careful to choose books with protagonists, particularly female protagonists, of color. But still, something deeply rooted in me was surprised that she expressed this preference so naturally, when it often seems that our culture and society constantly send the message that the target is both the norm and the ideal. When perhaps it would still seem unnatural, depending on the way I lived the first 18 years of my life in essentially white rural and suburban environments, choosing the black doll.

I have come to believe that what made the difference for my daughter was not necessarily our teaching, conversations or books, but something much simpler: the recognition of her own life, her community. Some of his closest friends are African-American. They are their world in school.

Although our neighborhood's public school is very diverse, it is also notorious for a particular type of contemporary racism: most white middle-class children end up in the gifted program, taken from the school to study a different curriculum.

We were intentional in choosing a diverse school for Elena. It is a private school, a fact about which we feel infinitely ambivalent. This year, kindergarten, was the first year we could have made the transition to the public school system. Although the public school in our neighborhood is very diverse, it is also notorious for a particular type of contemporary racism: most white middle-class children end up in the gifted program, leave school to study a different curriculum and They are then transferred to the gifted. program at the local magnet high school, so they have a completely different school life from that of the "general population," which is mostly African-American.

Several white parents who send their children to this school have told me that "certain,quot; students, some parents are explicit in mentioning race, others not, tend to have the most discipline problems. I have heard that more than one child attending this school refers to "those children,quot; as "stuck to themselves." I heard a father say that his daughter likes her class because she is "one of the good girls." Despite this, I still wanted to send our daughter there. I thought it was the right thing.

& # 39; She looks Mexican & # 39;

My husband Jorge, a dark-skinned and newly married American citizen, arrested me.

"Don't be so ignorant," he told me. "Do you realize how he reads? How do people see her?" He meant that our girl, with her twin black braids that stretch down her back, with her beautiful brown eyes and thick black eyebrows, looks Latin.

I was forced to recognize that I guess it looks white. Not because he wants it to look this way, but because his skin is much lighter than Jorge's and, in Mexico, it would be considered "guera,quot;, or light skinned.

To test my own prejudices, I asked a group of friends how they see Elena, what they would think if they had met her. There was an awkward pause that surprised me and said everything.

"It looks Mexican," explained one, and of course, clearly, I knew it, I love it and I celebrate this from her. I have been asked before: "Where did you get your daughter?" as if it were a craft that I brought on vacation. But somehow I had assumed that this was not an essential feature: it was like a Oaxacan folk blouse that could be put on or taken off.

I thought of Elena as mine: blonde, white, from Ohio, and from my husband: dark, brown, indigenous. I gave birth to her, I made her body, I see myself in her. But many other people see mainly brown.

(Jawahir Al-Naimi / Al Jazeera)

The weight of a manipulated system

Before Elena started school, I had the same conversation in an endless cycle with many parents in my neighborhood: where we would send our children, what we had heard about the different institutions, the benefits and the disadvantages of each one.

Squirrel Hill is urban and diverse, a mix of high-end mansions in the north and humble single-family homes, duplexes and apartments in the south, where we live. In the surrounding area, there are several private schools, a charter school with such demand that the waiting list extends to hundreds and a "good,quot; public elementary, middle and high school. I put "good,quot; in quotes of fear because its interpretation depends a lot on the individual. The handful of white families I know who send their children there shrug their shoulders, "it's good," in a casual way that suggests that the closest synonym is appropriate. All my friends of color send their children to a private school.

For a long time, I thought we were more or less in the same boat as these white families. Perhaps not so well financially (several of the parents worked for large technology companies), but more or less part of the same social, cultural and political class. If it were good enough for them, why wouldn't it be good enough for us? Why not make the decision to support public schools to address this particular issue of social justice? I thought of my daughter as I thought of her children: she comes from a stable home, we read a lot, we support her, she will be fine. I didn't realize that different rules apply.

The law of whiteness is the law of perpetual movement: it is a constantly reinforced assumption with real results: it is assumed that the white child in a mediocre third grade is gifted and behaves better and then presumes that he deserves more pay, responsibility, loans for housing, car loans, credit.

All these families assume that their children will end up in the gifted program, even if they squirm whether it is fair or not. They assume that, although it is possible that their children do not obtain the most competitive academic education possible, they will remain the best.

The understanding that this is not necessarily true for my daughter was the first time I felt the full weight of the manipulated system.

The law of whiteness is the law of perpetual movement: it is a constantly reinforced assumption with real results: it is assumed that the white child in a mediocre third grade is gifted and behaves better and then presumes that he deserves more pay, responsibility, loans for housing, car loans, credit. Brown is more a constant friction, a different kind of indignity assumption, of inferiority. To be married to my husband, to raise my daughter, is to be caught between the two, to demand a constant awareness of the opposite systems while trying not to simplify too much to one extreme or the other.

I could not assume that my daughter would be driven through a potentially discriminatory and academically unequal school without being affected; The diversity that everyone praised as a benefit might not be a professional asset for her, but a follow-up method. How would our daughter be interpreted in the racial narratives of this school? Where would she fit in? Would she, like most white children, be "profiled,quot; in the program for gifted students, that is, admitted on the recommendation of a teacher, if she did not have the required IQ genius? Would you divert it to one part of the classroom or another? What kind of racial narratives would you collect?

I understood that I had been thinking, of course, as a white person. As a progressive and urban white father, caught between a matter of selfish benefit for my own family or a greater social good.

But Jorge thought like someone who was told on the phone: "You will never get a mortgage loan,quot;, even though your income made our property possible. Jorge thought like someone who grew up in a Mexican rural school where he was hit with a ruler. Jorge thought like someone who constantly, especially with calm and tranquility, fights against the assumption that he is ignorant, poor, uneducated, undocumented or unworthy. When I mentioned my ethical dilemma about public school, he scoffed: "Whites have been accumulating opportunities forever! I had no chance! If I can give one to my daughter, I will give it to her!"

At the intersection of identities

We have the privilege of having a choice, unlike many Americans, on where to send our daughter to school, although, as a freelance writer and photographer, we probably cannot afford a much longer private school, and definitely not without help. . Previously, I framed our privilege in terms of ethics: Would you check it by sending my daughter to a diverse public school with poor test scores and statistics but a very active and committed PTA? Would you use it to take advantage of the most competitive private schools?

But now I understand it differently.

Elena doesn't have the same privilege. She exists at the intersection of many conflicting backgrounds and categories: white, brown, middle class, Mexican, American, rural, suburban, poor. How can we make decisions that take these categories into account?

There are many ways that I have become blind and I am still from my own experience: I have assumed that my daughter will do well in rural public schools not as good as me, or in deteriorated urban schools, as I did , or small, high-quality suburban schools, as I did, even though she has a different heritage and skin color. Although we live in a very different historical moment in which millennials are economically worse than their parents and our social security network is increasingly thin and precarious. Although white nationalism is at its highest and most dominant point ever.

Over time, I have seen how much representation matters, and not simply as a badge of honor for white children … but as a very real affirmation for my daughter's worth and belonging.

In the end, we stayed one more year with the school he attended, which is 40 percent of students of color, and where race does not seem such a divisive problem. An important impulse behind our decision was the fact that their teacher this year is African American and committed to administer a classroom that values ​​diversity. Their shelves present children of many races and origins. They speak openly about race in an appropriate manner for their educational level.

This school, like any school, is not perfect, and there are elements that we like more than others. When we chose it at the beginning, diversity was a great incentive, but so was the fact that it offered one of the few full-day preschool programs and that we received financial help. However, over time, I have seen how much representation matters, and not simply as a badge of honor for white children, since "diversity,quot; sounds good on a resume, but as a very real statement to my son of his value and belonging.

On a recent visit to his classroom, his teacher was reading the book, Whoever You Are, by Mem Fox. The children intervened with their enthusiastic non-kidnappers in kindergarten: "I have a dog!" "I like green apples!" – and also with unclear observations about who spoke which languages ​​- two children spoke Spanish, one Hindi, one Greek, one Italian – and the color of their skin. Elena turned to me and smiled, pinching her arm. "I'm brown!" she said. Later, all the children took pictures and wrote a sentence about the color of their skin, listing the colors from "hot chocolate,quot; to "patatoes,quot; (potatoes).

& # 39; A teacher who looks like her & # 39;

In an early Democratic presidential debate, Kamala Harris cited a 2018 study by researchers at Johns Hopkins University and the American University that found that a black boy who has a black teacher before the end of third grade is 13 percent more likely of going to college, and a child with two black teachers is 32 percent more likely to go. They discovered that black teachers expected black students to get better academic results, and for students, these expectations become self-fulfilling prophecies.

My daughter is not black But she is also, as I have learned, not white; This sounds ridiculous and obvious, but until school started I thought maybe I could read anyway, like white or Latin. Now I see that the young white women of the suburbs, who make up the vast majority of primary school teachers, may involuntarily expect less from it. I also see that going to a school with other children who look like her, with a teacher who looks like her, means she has the opportunity to internalize her own brown color as something natural, unique and good.

It means that, despite the current paroxysms of the anti-immigrant vitriol, despite the overwhelming predominance of whiteness as a fact and cultural norm, my daughter did not see a black doll like another.

Even when I had to hide my surprise, even when I had to face my own background and prejudices, my daughter put the doll under her arm, took her home, made her eat her pea puree and gave her a sweet kiss good night .