How the love of Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias fooled everyone

The Grammy-winning singer and the tennis champion first met in late 2001, when Kournikova assumed the role of Iglesias's love interest in his music video "Escape," a TRL it struck for the new millennium, and, although there were some things to solve before they could be together forever …
It was a game, a set, a love match.
"She is beautiful, talented, great tennis player," Iglesias said with appreciation but indifferent about her co-star in a Making of the Video characteristic. "… You don't have to be a good actor to kiss Anna and try to be credible."
After spending most of two decades as one of the most private high-profile couples, having successfully surrounded people with tight lips who obviously have better things to do than filter details about the couple into questioning minds, they confirmed the week passed through Instagram, his version of screaming news from the rooftop, that his third son was born on January 30. They are also parents of 2 year old twins. Nicholas Y Lucy.
Although she shared a preview of the "Upload the radio,quot; video of Iglesias in February 2017, pre-babies on the Kournikova Instagram page revealed mainly that she was deeply committed to the exercise and in a serious relationship with her beloved dogs. The same for Iglesias, whose pre-paternity account was dedicated to tours, music, fans and dogs.
He basically previewed what his Instagram account would be one day when he told him The Guardian In 2010, he was the happiest "at home with my dogs, or on the boat doing water skiing on a beautiful day in Miami. And having a hit song that connects with people."
He and Anna respectively wanted their canine son. Jack a happy birthday on October 9, 2017, approximately two months before their human babies were born without the couple having seen what they expected. To this day, they remain as discreet about their long-lasting association as always, and dogs remain a prominent factor in their public photo albums.
But about the things that needed to be solved before settling …
When Anna and Enrique met, he was just 21 years old and had been linked to two much older Russian hockey players, Pavel Bure Y Sergei Federov, from time to time since I was 16 years old.
It is said that she and Federov, who won three Stanley Cups with the Detroit Red Wings, first met in Moscow when she was 15 years old. Kournikova moved to Florida to play tennis and, as she improved as a player and her model appearance made her instant. Dear approval and lad-mag pinup, Federov appeared regularly in the photo.
Although he denied the rumor of July 2001 that they had secretly married in Russia (the surveillance of the rings is timeless, people), Federov said that Hockey news in 2003 they had married, "although briefly, and now we are divorced,quot; (and we are no longer in touch). It was also rumored that she had been engaged to Bure, who knew Federov of the Russian national team (dating back to when it was still the Soviet national team), as early as 2000. Both she and Bure denied being engaged.
"Although I don't normally comment on my personal life, let me confirm once again that I am not married," Kournikova said on his website. Similarly, his father told reporters that he knew nothing about a supposed wedding.
According to the Telegraph In 2003, he later responded to a request for comments with: "Why don't you go and find out? I really don't want to talk about it."
Federov once again said in 2005, speaking with ESPN.com, that he and Kournikova were married briefly, and that their relationship was, on the one hand, misunderstood, and that they had their ups and downs.
"The best thing was that we were both Russians. There was no romance for a long time. She was only a child when we first met," said Federov, 11 years older than Kournikova. "Our families got along well. We had a lot in common, we lived similar lives, we understood each other. So our friendship developed because we were in the same professional and social position."
He recalled that the progression to romance was a surprise to him.
"We spent a few days together," the athlete told ESPN. "Anna expressed that kind of interest, I was a little surprised because she was a little older and wilder than she was and was going in a different direction. But I looked at the situation and said she was a great person, so why not?" Then, we started dating. It was difficult because his agenda was based around the world and I played in many different cities. "His marriage, Federov continued, was,quot; equal to the normal life we had before. We were both stuck to our schedules. It was normal for couples to do when they reach a certain stage of their relationship. "
His friends never let him forget it. When Federov was included in the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2015, his former coach Scotty Bowman Remembering that the player left the team to go to work in their relationship, Yahoo! Reported sports
"They were serious. I wanted a couple of days and we were going to Los Angeles," Bowman recalled. "I said: & # 39; Why don't you go first and then join the team? I could miss a practice."
"I had problems out of ice. With my love life and stuff," said Fedorov. "One moment I really appreciate is when he left me out of the team for three days." He said he "played even harder,quot; for his coach after that show of support.
Then no wonder Kournikova e Iglesias, son of an internationally renowned artist who is familiar with how crazy the tabloids can be, does not splash their romance on social media. And, true to their form, the strongest clue until they left and married at some point is the fact that Anna is "Anna Kournikova Iglesias,quot; on Instagram.
"I think it comes with the territory," Iglesias told E! News in March 2014. "I understand why people ask: & # 39; Are you married? Do you have a girlfriend? Do you have children? Do you have children we don't know?"
He explained: "When I return home, I want to make sure that everything that happens in my house is only for me and my loved ones who are with me. I need it."
Whether she and Federov tried to marry by size or not, Kournikova and Iglesias met at the end of 2001. The sexy video "Escape,quot; premiered in January 2002 ("we are trying to have as much sex as possible in this video,quot;). ", Joked Iglesias) and attended the MTV Video Music Awards together in August. The stars just lined up for the Spanish singer and Russian tennis player, who adopted Miami as their hometown; he loved sports, the sun and being in the water And I understood what it was like to be on the road for weeks or months at a time.
And they have been happily leading people in a chase of like-minded geese, from low speed to wild, since then.
Plagued by injuries, Kournikova actually retired from competitive tennis in 2003 (he never won a singles championship but had 16 in doubles, including two Grand Slam titles), although he would continue to play in exhibitions and other related events for years to come, and She was still one of the most talked about and sometimes controversial athletes in sports.
"I know what it is to be judged, dissected, separated throughout my life," Kournikova told Los Angeles Times in 2011, when he joined The big loser as a coach "It was very painful. I was just a child at that time. They judged me for being too pretty or over there for not looking good enough. And God forbid, I won a pound. I heard about that. And then they criticized me for Not being a good enough tennis player and yet I knew it. I knew"I was giving him everything he had."
In 2004, she and Iglesias provoked rumors of secret marriage (denied) and in April 2007 she told him People in spanish I was not sure if he planned marriage, or even happily ever after, for them. "All I can say is that, in my opinion, Anna, whether we are together or not, would be an ideal mother," he said.
The following month, he baffled people even more and reportedly told Sweden Aftonbladet that not only separated …
"We are divorced. Now I am single, but it is fine," he said. "I don't mind being alone."
After the déjà vu disappeared, Anna's representative said that the singer had been joking and that they were still together after five years of dating.
Meanwhile, she had her own thoughts on the subject, which she eventually felt comfortable sharing.
"I will never get married," Kournikova said Persons in 2008, but added that "everything is fine,quot; on the personal front.
She explained her own approach to try to maintain her privacy amid all public interest to The Guardian in 2008, saying: "The girls look at him. The boys look at me. He goes to work, but he gets annoyed when you feel raped. Just take the picture and you're done." You could almost hear the shrug.
"I'm not married, I'm not pregnant, I didn't have a breast job, not Botox. What else?" Anna offered.
That said, Kournikova was not accompanied with a small violin or anything.
"Hey, I took the money," he said, referring to the advantages that came with his unspoken agreement to be in public view. "It's simple. If you don't want attention, don't take the money."
Kournikova reiterated about The Graham Norton show in 2010 that she and Iglesias had no marriage plans. "We're fine, we're perfect … Being eight years together, it's more (time) married (than most) of Hollywood couples, or whatever." ("Common law now," agreed fellow guest Katy Perry.)
But in 2011, Anna said Women's health that she did I want to have children, "whether I have mine or adopt them. I love caring for people."
"(Marriage) is not important to me," he continued. "I am in a happy relationship, that's all that matters. I believe in commitment. I believe in being open and trusting each other and respecting ourselves completely."
Finding a partner for like-minded ideas is also key.
"I want my personal life to be as private as possible," Iglesias said in an interview with Australia. Tonight in 2011. "And especially when you are with someone who is also known and in the spotlight."
"It's not that difficult (staying under the radar)," he added. "You must have a sense of humor. I've been married about 28 times, I have children all over the world. In Australia … I think I have twins in Australia, in Perth. In truth, you just laugh at that." (In 2014, he jogged the divorce joke again-He must already be very good with Dad's humor, when he told reporters in Los Angeles: "I divorced three days ago and I wanted to give you the exclusive. I mean it. No, really. Don't laugh." )
Meanwhile, the marriage had apparently not yet been on the table, despite the impressive diamond rings that Kournikova enjoyed wearing over the years.
"I never really thought that marriage would make a difference," Iglesias said. parade in 2012. "Maybe it's because I come from divorced parents, but I don't think you love anyone else for a piece of paper."
The youngest of three born from a Spanish superstar. Julio Iglesias and his first wife, Maria Isabel Preysler-ArrastíaEnrique has a notoriously thorny relationship with his father, who had five more children with his second wife. Enrique told him The Guardian in 2010, the person I most admired in life was "Elvira, the lady who took care of me when my parents couldn't be there. She dedicated her whole life to me, my brother and my sister. Now I take care of her."
In 2014, Julio Iglesias said Mirror that he had never met Kournikova, although he wholeheartedly approved the match.
"My children are very independent and it is difficult to see Enrique because he is all over the world," said the singer. "But Anna is very beautiful, they have good taste, my children."
Enrique's mother, brothers, stepmother and stepbrothers had However, he met Anna, Julio said, and he was sure his son was fine. Meanwhile, Enrique's mother, sister and brother expressed enthusiasm when the twins were born in December.
"It was a perfectly normal pregnancy, she did not have to do mandatory bed rest at any time," said the babies' grandmother, Isabel Preysler. Hi! "Anna has not had to hide. She has a very simple and homely life."
Iglesias was not a regular in the crowd while Kournikova was still playing, presumably not wanting to be a distraction, but they like to watch tennis together. They were photographed in the stands of the Los Angeles Tennis Center in 2004, and then appeared in what is now the Miami Open, held annually in Key Biscayne, to see Serena Williams play in 2009. When asked in 2007 if he could beat his girlfriend in any sport, Enrique said with confidence. Illustrated Sports, "Anything except tennis and fighting. Her reflexes are disturbingly good. You throw anything at her, and she catches him."
Dating an athlete, Iglesias said, has made him respect athletes a thousand times more. "In music you can start when you are 18 or 19 years old," he said YES. "If you want to be an athlete, you must start when you are 4 or 5 years old. There is so much dedication, so many hours, mentally and physically. Sometimes your mind loves you very much but your body cannot handle it."
"Anna took me to the place where she grew up in Russia and if you see the house where she lived, you can open your arms and touch her from wall to wall. From there, she played every day for eight hours since she was 5 years old. For me It's amazing. For me, she's the most amazing person I've ever met. "
They have been vacationing around the world as glamorous celebrities, but part of their charm is that they usually keep local dates like normal people, whether they are watching a Miami Heat game or just going out to dinner or taking their boat for a spin (That is considered regular in Miami Beach).
In fact, after it was rumored that they had separated in 2013, the inevitable rumor override images on the ship were published.
Kournikova also said in the Graham Norton Show They had their ordinary partner problems like any other person. When asked if Iglesias had left wet towels around, he said: "Yes, and you find underwear, you know, everywhere and dirty socks and everything."
"At least it's Enrique Iglesias's dirty underwear," Norton joked. "Put it on eBay." "Probably could!" Anna agreed.
But that is as much dirty clothes as we should expect to hear firsthand.
"I keep my personal life as private as possible because I feel we need that," Iglesias said in CBS Sunday Morning in April 2014.
When asked about his previous comments about marriage, he clarified: "I didn't say I didn't want to get married. I don't know if maybe I went out of the wrong way. What I said is that we're extremely happy as we are. I'm not in against marriage in any way. "
He continued: "I haven't ruled it out, but if you're happy, I don't think it really makes a difference. She's the coolest girl in the world."
Meanwhile, Kournikova embodied the scenario of the perfect day he had been describing for almost a decade.
"A day off for me is being at home on the couch, watching TV with my girlfriend and our two pets, having a good time," Iglesias said. Selling in October 2017.
Even more revealing, he added, "I would love to have children. I hope it will be very soon. I think he would be a good father, my girlfriend would be an even better mother, but he would be a good father."
The couple had two months for their carefully crafted plan to materialize.
"It's amazing to see her be a great mother," Iglesias said. Sun in October 2018. "It's amazing to see a mother do what she does, when a mother's instinct goes into action." And, when asked if becoming parents had spoiled his time alone, the singer informed the newspaper that "sex has not diminished."
Apparently not.
