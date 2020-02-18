How the love of Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias fooled everyone

You can run, you can hide, but in the end there is no escape Enrique Iglesias Y anna KournikovaThe love of

The Grammy-winning singer and the tennis champion first met in late 2001, when Kournikova assumed the role of Iglesias's love interest in his music video "Escape," a TRL it struck for the new millennium, and, although there were some things to solve before they could be together forever …

It was a game, a set, a love match.

"She is beautiful, talented, great tennis player," Iglesias said with appreciation but indifferent about her co-star in a Making of the Video characteristic. "… You don't have to be a good actor to kiss Anna and try to be credible."

After spending most of two decades as one of the most private high-profile couples, having successfully surrounded people with tight lips who obviously have better things to do than filter details about the couple into questioning minds, they confirmed the week passed through Instagram, his version of screaming news from the rooftop, that his third son was born on January 30. They are also parents of 2 year old twins. Nicholas Y Lucy.