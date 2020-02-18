How Samsung's new Galaxy S20 compares to OnePlus 7T Pro and Apple iPhone 11

The first “big” Android smartphones of the year 2020 are already here. Samsung launched three new phones under its flagship Galaxy S series: Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 + and Galaxy S20 Ultra, earlier this month. Smartphones include powerful specifications, which include camera enhancements and an improved screen. The new Samsung phones will take the Apple iPhone 11 line and the upcoming RealMe, OnePlus and Vivo iQoo brand phones.

Here we compare the most affordable new Galaxy S20 series phone, the Samsung Galaxy S20, with the most affordable among Apple's 2019 iPhones, the iPhone 11 and the OnePlus 7T Pro of similar price. So, here is a comparison of Samsung Galaxy S20, Apple iPhone 11 and OnePlus 7T Pro specifications