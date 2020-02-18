How much caffeine is too much? – Up News Info

– We all love our caffeine, especially sleep specialists like Dr. Mike Howell.

"I usually drink an espresso and then about two or three cups of coffee during the day," said Howell, a neurologist at the University of Minnesota.

He says it's fine with caffeine up to about 400 milligrams. Here's another way to see that: it's 10 cans of soda, or two 16-ounce cups of coffee, or two and a half cans of energy drink.

"It's a lot," Howell said. "Caffeine is the most consumed drug in the world."

Ninety percent of Americans consume part of it every day.

"It is a substance that acts on our nervous system," Howell said. “As your day progresses, your brain is accumulating a compound called adenosine. As adenosine builds up during the day, it makes you sleepy. Caffeine blocks the effects of adenosine in your brain. "

It has benefits.

"It improves your alertness and reaction time," he said.

And disadvantages

"Caffeine in excessive amounts can be bad for you, especially if you have heart problems, especially if you are prone to anxiety or have trouble sleeping," Howell said. "I think it's okay to drink caffeine in moderation. I wouldn't drink more than three or four cups a day, not even myself."

Our expert says that we should also be aware of what else is in our drinks, especially sugar in soft drinks, energy drinks and sometimes coffee. And consider the vitamins and minerals you are not getting if you replace them with so much caffeine.