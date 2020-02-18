How long has Brock Boeser been? Chronology of the injury, return date, latest updates on the Canucks star

The Vancouver Canucks will be without their best end for the rest of the regular season and possibly the postseason.

General manager Jim Benning announced Tuesday that Brock Boeser's costal cartilage fracture will now keep him out of alignment for at least eight weeks.

Boeser has been out since he suffered the injury in the February 8 loss to the Calgary Flames.

To help ease Boeser's absence, the Canucks acquired Tyler Toffoli from the Los Angeles Kings on Monday night. Even so, the Canucks will miss their presence in the lineup since they are tied for fourth in points (45) of the team.

How long will Brock Boeser be out?

Benning initially said Monday afternoon that Boeser would be reevaluated in three weeks; however, his status was updated less than 24 hours later, when the general manager of Canucks announced that he will miss at least eight weeks.

"It seems that it will be more serious than we originally thought," Benning told reporters, adding that he will not need surgery and is seeing a specialist.

According to Radiopaedia.com, rib cartilage fractures are fractures in the cartilage that connect the ribs with the sternum or sternum. It usually occurs when there is blunt force trauma, in this case a control, or a fall that falls directly onto the chest.

Chronology of injuries of Brock Boeser

Boeser left the game on February 8 against the Calgary Flames with two minutes and 30 seconds remaining in the third period.

On February 9, head coach Travis Green said that I would miss two games and then be reevaluated.

General manager Jim Benning published an update on Monday, February 17, saying he suffered a rib cartilage fracture and will be reevaluated in three weeks.

The next morning, he announced that the end would be lost at least eight weeks, which includes the rest of the 2019-20 NHL season.