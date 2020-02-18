How did we get here? – Up News Info Chicago

CHICAGO (Up News Info) – The Blagojevich saga began more than a decade ago.

Up News Info 2 political investigator Dana Kozlov closely analyzes the case against Blagojevich and how he ended up in prison.

It was damp and dreary on December 9, 2008 when federal agents entered the house on the north side of Governor Rod Blagojevich, arrested him for corruption and raided his campaign office.

"The conduct would make Lincoln dump into his grave," said federal prosecutor Patrick Fitzgerald.

It marked the beginning of the long legal battle of Blagojevich, as he faced two dozen corruption charges for exchanging political actions for campaign contributions.

Charges you denied from day one.

"I want to say this to the people of Illinois: I have not disappointed them," Blagojevich said.

Federal prosecutors alleged otherwise, accusing Blagojevich of five schemes in which he hoped to make that exchange. The biggest? Trying to sell the vacant seat in the Senate of President-elect Barack Obama, with some of the evidence found in wiretapping.

"I have this thing and it's fucking golden. And I'm not just giving up on anything," said Blagojevich.

The charges led to the dismissal of the governor from the second term and a frenzy of national appearances before the trial. They included a pistachio commercial, Late Night With David Letterman and Celebrity Apprentice with Donald Trump.

But Blagojevich's arguable argument did not much like the government, including statements addressed to US prosecutor Patrick Fitzgerald two months before his first trial, did no good.

"I will be in court tomorrow. I hope you are man enough to be there too," said Blagojevich.

After eleven days of deliberations, a jury found Blagojevich guilty of lying to the FBI. But Judge James Zagel declared a null trial after jurors were unable to reach a verdict on another 23 charges.

The second test started next spring. That jury convicted him on 18 charges. Later, Zagel sentenced him to 14 years in prison, rejecting Blagojevich's claims that he had not caused any harm.

"And maybe one of the lessons in this whole story is that you have to be, maybe a little more humble," said Blagojevich.

On March 15, 2012, Blagojevich left his home to appear in prison. The news teams flew with him to Denver, they even followed him to a restaurant for his last meal as a free man.

Donald I was fired by Donald Trump. Yes. What I have to do now is worse, ”Blagojevich lamented.

Blagojevich entered FCI Englewood early that afternoon. All of your direct appeals, including those before the US Supreme Court. UU., They did not go anywhere.

But Blagojevich's connection and references to Donald Trump proved to be key.

When all else failed, he and his wife Patti Blagojevich began what some call a direct public appeal to President Trump, hoping he would sympathize and release Blagojevich.