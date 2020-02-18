High electoral participation in the cities and towns of Iran is expected | Iran news

%MINIFYHTML34ccf5fc34a773f388b4031eb6b5c3cd11% %MINIFYHTML34ccf5fc34a773f388b4031eb6b5c3cd12%

Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has called for high participation in Friday's parliamentary elections as a way to show unity within the country.

There are almost 58 million eligible voters. And although participation has traditionally been low in the capital, in the surrounding cities and towns it is often a different story.

Dorsa Jabbari of Al Jazeera traveled to a city on the outskirts of Tehran to find out why.