Henry De Bromhead: Unhurried by Honey | Racing news





Honeysuckle mounted by Rachael Blackmore

A decision on whether Honeysuckle will be presented at the Unibet Champion Hurdle or at the Close Brothers Seas & # 39; Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival next month will probably stay "quite late," according to coach Henry de Bromhead.

Sulamani's daughter, who has stood out in the hands of Rachael Blackmore, extended her undefeated record to seven with a wrestling performance at Irish champion Hurdle in Leopardstown in early February, and the connections are in no hurry to commit to the career that She will compete in the Cotswolds.

De Bromhead said: "She is in both races and will run in one or the other. I am only part of the Honeysuckle team and I think we will keep all our options open and see how everything develops."

"She is in a powerful way and was delighted to win an Irish champion with her. She had never been asked that kind of question before and had to dig deeply after a fun jump at the end. I thought she was very hard.

"She is such a good mare. The terrain was better and the trip was shorter and she still managed to do it."

De Bromhead admits that the possible presence of Benie Des Dieux, trained by Willie Mullins, in Mares & # 39; Hurdle can have an impact on the place where Honeysuckle finally lines up.

"Benie Des Dieux was really impressive over three miles on heavy terrain in Galmoy Hurdle the other day. This will be two and a half years in who knows what kind of terrain, but it is unlikely to be as heavy as it was in Gowran." The coach continued.

"It's a brilliant mare and I think she's undefeated when I'm done. It will be a race if they end up facing each other, but we have a lot to weigh."

"We haven't really discussed it yet. I imagine it will be a rather late decision."

Honeysuckle is ready to lead what will be a formidable De Bromhead squad bound for Prestbury Park.

In assessing the general strength of his assault group, he said: "Sizing Europe was defeated at Cheltenham in disagreement and Minella Indo won 50-1 last year, so you never know what can happen, but I think you should do it They say it's the strongest team we've had going there.

"I'm probably a little apprehensive. I feel very fortunate to be involved with these horses and, of course, I'm looking forward to it.

"He wants to get there and take his team there. It's easy to talk about that, now we have to try to get some results."

Even if Honeysuckle does not face the starter in Champion Hurdle, De Bromhead feels he has a live contender in Petit Mouchoir, who was only slightly behind his most illustrious gang mate when he was third in the Irish champion.

"There are horses in front of him in the bets that have ended behind him in the races. He has been a brilliant horse for us and is as hard as possible," said De Bromhead.

"I don't see why any of the horses that have finished behind him should end up facing him in Cheltenham

"He looks like an open champion of obstacles and I think Petit Mouchoir has as many possibilities as anyone."

Notebook leads the market for the Arkle Racing Post Trophy after landing the Irish equivalent in Leopardstown, while A Plus Tard is the clear favorite for Ryanair Chase.

Other aspirants to the yard include Monalee at the Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup, Aspire Tower at the Triumph Hurdle and Minella Indo at the RSA Insurance Novices & # 39; Chase.

De Bromhead said: "The notebook is in very good shape and obviously has come forward to jump fences, what we expected it to do. He won the Irish Arkle, which was brilliant, and we'll see how it goes. It seems to be in good shape." .

"A Plus Tard in great shape and I think we are betting on Ryanair. We have left it in Champion Chase and maybe if it arises without a background you would start thinking about it, but I think we're going more or less for Ryanair.

"Monalee seems to be in good shape. We've trained him for the Gold Cup since his beautiful Christmas race (second in the Savills Chase), where we had the bad luck of not winning. He has a solid rock-like shape and good shape around Cheltenham. "

"For Aspire Tower falling on the last day in Leopardstown, the last day was disappointing and frustrating, but it is in powerful form and jumped well the other day."

"It is obviously not an ideal preparation, but it was so impressive at Christmas and, as far as we are concerned, it will go to Cheltenham at this time."

"Minella Indo is also in very good shape. We had to lose Christmas because the terrain was better than ideal and we went to the chase of beginners in Navan, which was great."

De Bromhead also confirmed to Minella Melody in progress for the obstacle of the novices of Mares, Captain Guinness will run in the obstacle of the Sky Bet Supreme beginners and Albert Bartlett is the preferred option for Cobbler's Way.

However, a decision has not yet been made on whether Chris & # 39; s Dream, winner of Red Mills Chase, will travel to the Ryanair or the Gold Cup.

De Bromhead said: "We will see him. The other day he had a hard enough race and jumped a little to the right."

"He has risen to a rating of 164, so he certainly has the right to go to Cheltenham. He has run to 164 for what I consider to be an inappropriate trip, so we are definitely considering it."

"There are also Aintree and Punchestown, so we'll see."