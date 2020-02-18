Helena Christensen's son makes his debut at London Fashion Week

%MINIFYHTML90644218de536d6e03f6340a7120f67a11% %MINIFYHTML90644218de536d6e03f6340a7120f67a12%

Mingus Reedus, the 20-year-old son of Victoria's former Angel & # 39; s Secret with actor Norman Reedus, arrives on the runway of the Tommy Hilfiger show, joining the nephew James of Christy Turlington.

Mingus Reedus has turned his mother model Helena Christensen Proud of his runway debut at London Fashion Week.

The 20-year-old was part of the Tommy Hilfiger show on Sunday, February 16, while his mother watched proudly.

"Son taking a little walk through London …", he wrote on Instagram in a legend attached to the images of the Mingus catwalk, whom he shares with the actor. Norman Reedus.

Mingus was not the only young relative of a supermodel who walked through the show. Christy TurlingtonJames Turlington's nephew also hit the track. The couple was in good company at the Tommy Hilfiger show, with catwalk shows Naomi Campbell, Alessandra Ambrosio Y Winnie harlow Also strutting his stuff.