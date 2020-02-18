Heather Knight says that the women of England & # 39; receive a back kick & # 39; before the T20 World Cup | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTML74260d1fe60a5527ce24932d49a39c0411% %MINIFYHTML74260d1fe60a5527ce24932d49a39c0412%

England Women suffered a surprising 10-wicket loss to Sri Lanka in their last warm-up match before the T20 World Cup





England lost to Sri Lanka for 10 wickets before the T20 Women's World Cup

Heather Knight says England received "a little kick in the back,quot; before the T20 Women's World Cup after being hit by Sri Lanka in its last warm-up.

England – Those who start their T20 World Cup campaign against South Africa on Sunday live in Sky sports – suffered a punishing defeat of 10 wicket in Adelaide when Sri Lanka exceeded its total of 122-9 in 12.3 overs.

Sri Lanka's captain, Chamari Atapattu (78 of 50) threw five six and four four, but the best scorers in England were Amy Jones and Tammy Beaumont, who reached 23 each.

"It could give us a little kick in the back, which might not be a bad thing," said England captain Knight. "It was a disappointing performance, but I would prefer that we get out of the way before the World Cup."

"His players turned well and put him on the field. We probably don't adapt fast enough, and when you add some exits it becomes more difficult. Chamari hit very well and took away the game."

"We are still in a good place. We have played many good cricket here and we need to take that to our first game against South Africa."

England vs South Africa Live

Later, Knight told the ICC: "We were very far from the rhythm." We weren't ruthless enough with the bat that can cost you in cricket T20, since it's such a fast game. I think we will learn many lessons. "

England, which readjusted its middle order, was restricted by Atapattu (3-21) and Sashikala Siriwardena (4-22), before Atapattu dominated an uninterrupted association of the century with Hasini Madushika (29).

The strong defeat on Knight's side came only two days after they had achieved a six-win victory over New Zealand in their first warm-up match.

England and South Africa join Group B for Thailand, Pakistan and the West Indies, with Australia's hosts and favorites placed alongside India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Group A.

Watch all of the ICC T20 Women's World Cup matches live on Sky Sports. The tournament starts on Friday with Australia versus India (7:30 am, Sky Sports Cricket).