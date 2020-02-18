"He suffered a lot,quot; – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTMLeb5a361b1edaa4408bcbc9d6dc22d68011% %MINIFYHTMLeb5a361b1edaa4408bcbc9d6dc22d68012%

– President Donald Trump pardoned Los Angeles billionaire businessman and philanthropist Michael Milken, who served two years in prison in the early 1990s for insider trading and then founded the nonprofit Milken Institute based in Santa Monica

Speaking to reporters Tuesday morning in Washington D.C., just before boarding the Air Force One for a four-day fundraiser in southern California, Trump said 73-year-old Milken "suffered a lot."

"We have Mike Milken, who has done an amazing job for the world, with all his cancer research, and he did it and suffered a lot," Trump said. “He paid a great price; He paid a very hard price. But he has done an incredible job. "

Milken was one of 11 people who received pardons on Tuesday, including former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich and former San Francisco 49ers owner Edward DeBartolo, Jr.

Milken rose to fame in the 1980s for his work in the high yield bond market at Drexel Burnham Lambert on Wall Street. He was charged in 1989 with accusations of insider trading, but eventually pleaded guilty to several securities violations. He was initially sentenced to 10 years in prison, but his sentence was reduced to just under two years.

In a statement on Tuesday, the White House wrote, in part:

"Sir. Milken was indicted in a formal accusation alleging that some of his innovative financing mechanisms were in fact criminal schemes. The charges filed against Mr. Milken were truly novel. In fact, one of the chief prosecutors later admitted that the Mr. Milken had been charged with numerous technical crimes and regulatory violations that had never before been charged as crimes, although he initially promised to fight the charges, Milken finally pleaded guilty in exchange for prosecutors to withdraw criminal charges against his brother. As a result, Milken served 2 years in prison in the early 1990s. Since his release, Milken has dedicated his life to philanthropy, continuing the charitable work that began before his accusation. Mr. Milken, either personally or through foundations he created, has provided hundreds of millions of dollars. Lares in critical funds for medical research, education and disadvantaged children. Mr. Milken's philanthropy has been particularly influential in the fight against prostate cancer and he is credited with saving many lives. "

One of the prosecutors in Milken's case was Rudy Giuliani, now Trump's personal lawyer.

Since his release from prison, Milken has been a major donor for medical research causes through his foundation of the Milken Family Foundation. He also founded the group of economic experts of the Milken Institute, which has offices in Santa Monica, New York, Singapore and Washington, D.C.

