"EVIL,quot; has just finished his first season on Up News Info and Michael Emerson loves being on a scary show.

The actor has made a name playing villains in shows like "Lost,quot; and "Person Of Interest,quot; and Up News Info drama with Katja Herbers and Aasif Mandvi allows him to go deeper and darker.

"You don't think of Up News Info when you think of horror," Emerson said in an interview with DJ Sixsmith of Up News Info Local. "It's so big. Robert and Michelle King read the newspaper together and talk about strange elements they see. Things that seem a bit super natural or questionable and have different views on these things. He is a religious Catholic and she is agnostic. That conversation they have had for years is being reproduced in our scripts. I, by nature, am skeptical and the writing is very convincing. If you say you don't believe in ghosts or demons, how are you going to explain things that are inexplicable? "

COMPLETE INTERVIEW:

Emerson plays a man named Leland Townsend and his character loves to push people to do bad things.

"I don't think much about how good or bad a character is doing," said Emerson. “I just think about how they feel doing it. He is having a good time. He has a kind of crazy power to manipulate people and a power for himself. He sows confusion and loves to see him play. He likes to set in motion small human dramas and see how they are going and how it can negatively affect the world around him. It is without morality and without empathy. "

