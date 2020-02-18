HCL Tech gets an IT agreement from the Fonterra cooperative in New Zealand – Latest news

%MINIFYHTMLb65b3788e2cba54760a2e18a14316ca611% %MINIFYHTMLb65b3788e2cba54760a2e18a14316ca612%

The main IT services HCL Technologies have reached a new great contract with the New Zealand dairy cooperative, Fonterra, to modernize and manage all its technological infrastructure. The multi-year partnership with HCL Technologies will consolidate Fonterra's technology providers and bring the cooperative's IT infrastructure services together under one umbrella, HCL Technologies said in a statement.

However, it did not disclose the financial terms of the agreement.

"This partnership will also extend the presence of HCL in New Zealand to three offices in the country and will bring about 60 new jobs to the Waikato region, since local support services for Fonterra employees will be based at their delivery center of Hamilton, "the statement said.



The partnership will strengthen the HCL approach to support the local New Zealand IT ecosystem by investing in local skills and partnering with regional companies and tertiary education groups to develop local experience to fulfill these roles in the coming years.

"We have supported Fonterra for more than a decade by managing its IT support and maintenance portfolio, including SAP. We are delighted to expand our partnership with Fonterra to modernize and manage the entire technology infrastructure," Executive Vice President and Country Manager from HCL Technologies, (Australia and New Zealand), said Michael Horton.

He added that the agreement will allow the company to continue supporting both Fonterra's commercial strategy and the agro-technology sector in general in the region.

"Through our partnership with HCL, we are consolidating our external IT providers and, through this, we expect to achieve significant savings in relation to our existing IT spending infrastructure over the next five years," said the information director. from Fonterra, Piers Shore.

In addition, this partnership will allow the company to improve its cybersecurity framework and strengthen the critical IT base, Shore added.