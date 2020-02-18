HCL: HCL will gather Fonterra IT infrastructure services under one umbrella – Latest news

The global technology company HCL Technologies (HCL) announced on Tuesday a new major contract with the New Zealand dairy cooperative Fonterra to modernize and manage all the technological infrastructure that Fonterra employees around the world use every day.

The multi-year partnership with HCL Technologies will consolidate Fonterra's technology providers and bring together the IT infrastructure services of the Cooperative under one umbrella.

The technological services provided by HCL will enhance the experience of Fonterra employees to navigate their business operations, HCL said in a statement.

This partnership will also extend the presence of HCL in New Zealand to three offices within the country and will bring about 60 new jobs to the Waikato region, since local support services for Fonterra employees will be located at their Hamilton delivery center .

The partnership will strengthen the HCL approach to support the local New Zealand IT ecosystem by investing in local skills and partnering with regional companies and tertiary education groups to develop local experience to fulfill these roles in the coming years.

