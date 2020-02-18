Hayden Panettiere's boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, is arrested again for domestic violence

Hayden Panettiere's boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, was arrested on Friday around 2:30 a.m., after he allegedly hit his face with a clenched fist during a fight on Valentine's Day.

Brian was hired by domestic battery and a second charge of interfering with a police officer, after he allegedly would not identify himself with the authorities, according to TMZ.

The incident occurs only nine months after he was arrested for domestic violence after a binge discussion with Hayden, 30, at 2 in the morning in May.

The Nashville star's boyfriend was found by police at the entrance to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, after someone called police to report him.

It was reported that the caller said there was a & # 39; intoxicated man & # 39; which was & # 39; locked out of the house & # 39; because & # 39; hit his girlfriend in the face & # 39 ;, according to the medium.

Brian supposedly & # 39; hit & # 39; to Hayden & # 39; with a clenched fist on the right side of his face & # 39; during her fight in her room, where she also threw her & # 39 ;.

Police said he had a "red and swollen face,quot; and "a scratch and swelling in his left hand," which he believed came from his watch during his fight.

When authorities arrived at the scene, Brian was in the driveway and allegedly told them that Hayden was inside the house "saying he had hit me."

He told them that he hired a private chef to stay that night so he wouldn't be accused of bulls ** t & # 39; while avoiding his question about whether or not he hit the star.

Police called the chef, who left his residence a little after 1 am (1.5 hours before being arrested) and said he saw the couple arguing earlier in the evening.

The couple began dating in August 2018 after they saw her walking barefoot in a restaurant with Brian by her side.

Before his departure, it was believed that Hayden was still with his then fiance Wladimir Klitschko, with whom he shares the five-year-old daughter, Kaya.

The boy has been living with Wladimir, 43, in his home country, Ukraine, and, according to reports, Hayden travels often to see her.

Hayden and Wladimir were in a relationship from 2009 until they separated in May 2011; They met in April 2013 and got engaged in October of that same year.

In December 2014, the duo welcomed their daughter Kaya; She revealed on Live With Kelly and Michael in September 2015 that she experienced postpartum depression.

A month later, Hayden voluntarily registered at a center for postpartum depression and, for the second time, in May 2016.

Shortly after Hayden was seen leaving Craig & # 39; s with Brian barefoot, his mother confirmed that he separated from Wladimir, who is a former Ukrainian professional boxer.

As they were: before his departure, it was believed that Hayden was still with his then fiance Wladimir Klitschko, with whom he shares the five-year-old daughter, Kaya; Photographed on December 7, 2013 at the A Heart for Children charity gala in Berlin, Germany

In October 2018, just two months after being seen together for the first time, Brian allegedly assaulted his father David with Hayden present, according to TMZ.

The incident happened in South Carolina in a house; The police responded to a call of assault and aggression.

Another domestic violence call was made on May 2, 2019; He was arrested for domestic violence after a binge discussion with the actress who became physical at 2 am in LA, TMZ reported.

Police reportedly discovered & # 39; redness and marks & # 39; in Hayden's body; After he was book for domestic violence crimes, he was released after posting a bail of $ 50,000.

The felony complaint said that it "intentionally inflicted bodily injury that resulted in a traumatic condition on Hayden P."

He was subsequently charged with a felony charge of domestic violence on May 23, 2019 and pleaded not guilty to the charge, which he could have seen up to four years in prison; The case was dismissed in September 2019.

& # 39; Our office could not proceed because we could not obtain a material witness. The protection order was also rejected & # 39; & # 39 ;, said a spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

In a strange turn of events, Hayden was seen holding hands with Brian's brother, Zach, in September, while in New York.

A source told People at that time that the exhibition had nothing to do with affection: & # 39; Hayden and Zach are friends and have been for a while & # 39 ;.

Hayden's family still doesn't approve the relationship & # 39; due to many past aggressions.

"They are not Brian fans," a source told People magazine. "It is clear that he has his own problems, not to mention anger problems, which is obviously a big problem."

At that time, Hayden's lawyer, Andrew Brettler, told the publication: "Hayden is a strong and intelligent woman who is able to make her own decisions."

They were seen together for the last time in November 2019 as they walked together through the LAX airport.

Career: Hayden's last role was in the hit Nashville series, which ended his six-year career in 2018

The television star had told TMZ at the time that "Everything was always fine," despite his arrest under suspension of domestic violence in May.

Defending herself from the critics who accuse her of being in a toxic relationship, the actress said: "My family knows that I am intelligent enough to make my own decisions and thanks for caring, but I'm fine." He also assured people that everything was fine between her and her family.

In December, Hayden returned to social media after 10 months of debuting with his new pixie court; He said about the new look: & # 39; Channeling my inner #Kirby # Scream4 Thanks to my guys @ anthonyleonard & # 39 ;.

The message referred to his character Kirby Reed from the horror film Scream 4 of 2011, which shook a similar haircut.

Earlier this month, Hayden posted another image on his Twitter showing another hair change, this time blond strands and a nervous haircut.

Inspo: The message referred to his character Kirby Reed from the horror film Scream 4 of 2011, which shook a similar haircut; photographed with Emma Roberts in the movie