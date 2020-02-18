Hayden Panettiere's boyfriend arrested on domestic violence charges – again

Hayden Panettiere fans know that she and her boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, often fight. It turns out that police arrested Brian again on Valentine's Day due to a violent altercation, a Page Six report revealed.

The Teton County Sheriff's Office in Wyoming confirmed to the store that at 2:30 am Friday, they went to the couple's house in Jackson after receiving a call that a man had been locked out of his home after of assaulting his girlfriend.

The cops told TMZ journalists that Hickerson had hit Panettiere in the face. Hickerson accused the Nashville alum, 30, of telling the police that he "beat her,quot; out of her.

Reports claim that Hayden's face looked swollen and red, and police say he had visible lacerations and swelling in his hand. Reportedly, it came from his watch. The police then spoke with Page Six about the incident and stated that Mr. Hickerson had been booked on domestic battery charges.

In addition, he was slapped for interfering with a police officer for refusing to say who he was. Since the incident occurred, Brian was released. As noted earlier, Hayden and Hickerson have fought before.

Last year, in May, the LAPD reserved Hickerson on charges of domestic violence after he and Panettiere fought after a night of partying together. Later, authorities slapped Hickerson with a 100-yard restraining order.

Finally, the District Attorney's office withdrew the case against him in September because they could not obtain a witness. In November, the paparazzi saw the couple at the airport together, which led many to believe they had been together again.

Hayden has a 5-year-old daughter, Kaya, with her ex-husband, Wladimir Klitschko, however, reports have stated that the actress does not spend much time with her due to the instability of her personal life.

The representatives of the actress claim that she, however, goes to Ukraine to spend time with Kaya.



