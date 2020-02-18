Hayden Panettiere's boyfriend arrested for hitting her on Valentine's Day

Wenn

Brian Hickerson is placed in police custody in Jackson, Wyoming for allegedly beating the student of & # 39; Nashville & # 39; with a clenched fist after a celebration of Valentine's Day that went wrong.

Hayden Panettiereboyfriend of Brian Hickerson He has been arrested again. He was arrested by police at dawn on Valentine's Day in Jackson, Wyoming after allegedly hitting the actress "with a clenched fist on the right side of the face."

Hickerson was in the driveway when the police arrived at the residence the couple shared. According to the caller, he was excluded from the house after his altercation with his girlfriend.

When asked if he hit her, Hickerson said "he would not be accused of bulls ** t" because there is a private chef present when they are arguing. The chef admitted that he is at home when the couple had a heated argument, but he left before the alleged violence broke out.

First "Nashville"The star told the officers that Hickerson threw her and hit her in the bedroom. She showed a swollen face and her left hand looked hurt.

Hickerson was accused of domestic battery. He refused to identify himself, so he received an additional accusation of interfering with a police officer.

It is the second time that Brian Hickerson is accused of domestic violence. He was arrested in May 2019 for allegedly mistreating Hayden Panettiere. He pleaded not guilty and the charge was dropped due to lack of witnesses and the restraining order was lifted against the actress.

The couple were together again. "Everything was totally fine," he defended his reconciliation with Hickerson. He also said that his family supported his decision: "My family knows that I am intelligent enough to make my own decisions. There was never a problem."

Hayden Panettiere was previously engaged to the former boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko. They share a daughter named Kaya. The "Heroes"Alum suffered from postpartum depression after her labor and her daughter lived with her ex boyfriend after her separation." She knows that the child who is with her is not the best for [Kaya right now], "said a source." It's sad situation. "