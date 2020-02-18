Hayden Panettiere's boyfriend arrested for domestic assault

Hayden Panettiereboyfriend of Brian Hickerson, I spent Valentine's Day behind bars.

The Teton County Sheriff's public information officer told E! Hickerson News was arrested at dawn on February 14 and was booked in Wyoming for alleged domestic assault.

Police did not share details of the arrest. However, TMZ, citing the police, reported that the couple fought and that Hickerson hit her "with a clenched fist on the right side of the face."

According to the celebrity news media, the Teton County Sheriff's Office was notified of a disturbance in a Jackson home. The caller allegedly told police that an intoxicated man was excluded from private residence because he had hit his girlfriend in the face.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Hickerson was on the driveway upon arrival of the agents and claimed that Panettiere was in the house "saying he had hit me." According to the media, quoting the police, Hickerson avoided answering questions about whether he hit the 30-year-old actress. However, according to reports, he said he hired a private chef to be there, so "he would not be accused of bull."

TMZ reported that the police spoke with the chef by phone and allegedly told him that he left after 1:00 a.m. Although, according to the media, he said he saw the couple arguing earlier in the night.