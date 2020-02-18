Harvey Weinstein returns to court when the jury will begin the deliberations

The jury in the Harvey Weinstein rape trial began the deliberations shortly after the judge admonished his defense attorney for the & # 39; tentacles of his public relations monster & # 39; for an opinion piece he wrote three days ago urging jurors to clean up the dishonored Hollywood producer.

Jurors began deliberations in New York on Tuesday about charges that could send Weinstein to life imprisonment in a case that has become a milestone for the #MeToo movement.

Before sending jurors, Judge James Burke criticized Weinstein's chief defense attorney, Donna Rotunno, for an opinion piece that Newsweek published on Saturday.

In his most acute reprimand to date, the judge said: "I want to warn you about the tentacles of your public relations monster."

He has now forbidden the Weinstein defense team to speak with the media until after the trial is over.

Rotunno told Burke that the opinion article, titled & # 39; Jurors in the case of my client Harvey Weinstein should look beyond the headlines & # 39 ;, did not intend to address the jury directly.

"This is an opinion piece about the jury system as a whole, about the criminal justice system in general," he said.

Harvey Weinstein arrived in court in New York on Tuesday when the jury's deliberations were expected to begin in the dishonored trial of the Hollywood producer

Prosecutors said the article was "similar to jury manipulation,quot; and demanded that Weinstein be arrested because he must have directed it. The judge did not act on the request.

In the opinion article, Rotunno said jurors were asked to avoid all media coverage and external influences, but questioned if anyone thought it was "really possible,quot; in a "high profile case like Harvey Weinstein's."

“ Mr. Weinstein's walker's mockery, the flattering sketches of his body, the countless critical opinion articles and biased stories, and the convenient timing of politically motivated charges in Los Angeles were designed to predetermine his guilt, ; she wrote.

& # 39; However, the members of the jury of Mr. Weinstein have the obligation of themselves and their country to base their verdict solely on the facts, testimonies and evidence presented to them in the courtroom.

I implore the members of this jury to do what they know is right and expected of them from the moment they were called to fulfill their civic duty in a court of law. The facts are the facts. Harvey Weinstein is innocent. His destiny hangs by a thread, and the world is watching.

Prosecutor Joan Illuzi argued that the opinion article was "completely 100% inappropriate behavior."

& # 39; This is a direct violation of court orders … if this is the conduct allowed in this court, then we are all lost. There is no way that the sanctity of a jury can exist and continue if each party is allowed to say something they could not say in court & # 39 ;.

Illuzi demanded that the jury be ordered to ignore the Newsweek opinion article.

Weinstein pleaded not guilty to raping the aspiring actress Jessica Mann in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and performed oral sex with film production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006. He is also charged with predatory sexual assault on both charges.

He maintains that any sexual behavior was agreed upon. Weinstein faces life imprisonment if convicted of the most serious charge, predatory sexual assault. A unanimous verdict is needed for a conviction.

The actress of the Sopranos, Annabella Sciorra, was taken to testify during her trial that she was allegedly raped by Weinstein in 1993 or 1994 in her Manhattan department.

Weinstein is not accused of attacking Sciorra, but his testimony is a crucial part of predatory sexual assault charges, which require prosecutors to establish a pattern of serious sexual crimes against multiple women. His accusation is too old to be the basis of criminal charges alone.

About 40 minutes after the deliberations, the jury sent a note asking for the legal definition of terms such as consent and forced compulsion, and sought clarity as to why Weinstein was not charged with other crimes derived from Sciorra's accusation.

Prosecutors built their case around the graphic and often heartbreaking testimony of those women, along with three other accusers who were not part of the criminal case but were allowed to take the position of witnesses because they say Weinstein used the same tactics.

The other three women, costume designer Dawn Dunning, model Tarale Wulff and actress Lauren Young, testified that they were attracted to meet Weinstein for professional reasons and then groped or raped.

They testified about separate meetings of the crimes that Weinstein was accused of committing.

Prosecutors called women as witnesses to try to establish Weinstein's motive and a characteristic behavior pattern that legal experts described as potentially powerful evidence that could reinforce Haleyi and Mann's claims.

New York law usually prevents prosecutors from presenting testimonies of "previous bad acts,quot; because it is generally considered harmful to a defendant.

An exception to the law allowed prosecutors to call Dunning, Wulff and Young to show Weinstein that he "had a particular intention,quot; or exhibited a "characteristic,quot; pattern of behavior when he invited women to meet and discuss career opportunities.

Weinstein, 67, pleaded not guilty and argues that any sexual conduct was agreed upon. Weinstein and his legal team arrive at the Criminal Court

The jury will begin weighing the evidence that Weinstein raped the aspiring actress Jessica Mann (left) in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and performed oral sex on film production assistant Mimi Haleyi (right) in 2006

Under New York state law, these witnesses are known as witnesses & # 39; Molineux & # 39 ;.

A Weinstein lawyer, Arthur Aidala, said it was "extraordinary for three Molineux witnesses to testify when there are only two witnesses complaining."

"It is often difficult for prosecutors to convince a judge to allow a Molineux witness," he said in an email.

Dunning testified that the producer groped her in 2004 and offered her roles in the cinema in exchange for tripartite sex with him and his assistant, which she rejected.

Young, model and actress, testified that the film producer caught her in the bathroom of a hotel in 2013, masturbated in front of her while touching her breasts and said: & # 39; This is what all actresses do to achieve it & # 39 ;.

In the interrogation, the defense challenged the credibility of women.

In Dunning's case, Weinstein's lawyers put pressure on her decision to meet with Weinstein weeks after the alleged assault and the fact that she didn't tell anyone about the meeting until years later.

Prosecutor Joan Illuzzi-Orbon said in her final allegation last week that Weinstein treated the women who accused him as & # 39; complete disposables & # 39; and made them feel ashamed even though he was the culprit.

"What he wants to do is want to put them in a situation where they feel stupid." If you feel stupid and belittled, belittled, stupid people don't complain, "the prosecutor told the jury.

But defense attorney Donna Rotunno said in her closing that prosecutors "had created a universe that strips adult women of common sense, autonomy and responsibility."

Rotunno suggested that, according to prosecutors, Weinstein's accusers "are not even responsible for sitting at their computers sending emails to someone across the country."