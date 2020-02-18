Harry Styles seems to honor the late former Caroline Flack at the BRIT 2020

Dave Benett / Getty Images
Harry Styles He mourns the loss of his late ex.
On Tuesday, the "Adore You,quot; singer hit the red carpet at the BRIT 2020 Awards putting on a brown layered suit over a purple sweater, but it wasn't his outfit that caught people's attention. On his lapel, the 26-year-old artist wore a black ribbon, typically a symbol of mourning. It is believed that the star used it in tribute to the British television host Caroline flack, with whom he dated previously.
Flack, an ex Love island Y X Factor Hostess, killed herself and was found in her East London apartment on Saturday, confirmed a lawyer for her family. She was 40 years old.
"We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today, February 15," her family said in a statement. "We ask the press to respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time and ask them not to try to contact us or photograph us."
In addition to the tribute to the tape, Flack was also remembered at the BRIT Awards ceremony, where he had often appeared over the years.
Host Jack whitehall He honored her as a "member of the British family,quot; during her presentation, stating: "He was a kind and vibrant person with a contagious sense of fun."
"We'll miss her so much," Whitehall said, for The Hollywood reporter. "I am sure that I speak for everyone when I say that our thoughts are with their friends and family."
