Harry Styles seems to honor the late former Caroline Flack at the BRIT 2020

Harry Styles He mourns the loss of his late ex.

On Tuesday, the "Adore You,quot; singer hit the red carpet at the BRIT 2020 Awards putting on a brown layered suit over a purple sweater, but it wasn't his outfit that caught people's attention. On his lapel, the 26-year-old artist wore a black ribbon, typically a symbol of mourning. It is believed that the star used it in tribute to the British television host Caroline flack, with whom he dated previously.

Flack, an ex Love island Y X Factor Hostess, killed herself and was found in her East London apartment on Saturday, confirmed a lawyer for her family. She was 40 years old.

"We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today, February 15," her family said in a statement. "We ask the press to respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time and ask them not to try to contact us or photograph us."