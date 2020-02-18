Harry Styles held at Knifepoint during the robbery in London

Dave Benett / Getty Images
Harry Styles He was unharmed but understandably shaken after a terrifying incident over the weekend.
ME! News learned that the 26-year-old "Fine Line,quot; singer was robbed while in the Hampstead area of London on Friday night. According to Mirror Online, Styles was approached by a man with a knife that "demanded cash."
"He really played it pretty well, he quickly gave the aggressor money, kept him and the guy calm and ended the situation," a source told the media. "Understandably, although I left him very shocked later."
The metropolitan police tells E! News that they are investigating reports of a knife-theft on Spanish Road, Hampstead.
"The officers were contacted on Saturday, February 15, about the incident that occurred at 11:50 p.m. on Friday, February 14," police said. "It was reported that a man in his 20s was approached by another man and threatened him with a knife. The victim was not injured, however, they took cash."
According to the police, no arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.
Despite the incident, Styles seems to be in a good mood today, as he just walked the red carpet in the BRIT 2020 Awards. the Only one direction The star is ready for the British solo male artist and the British album of the year at the ceremony, which will take place at The 02 Arena in London.
Styles, who is also ready to take the stage to present at the awards ceremony Tuesday night, has not yet publicly addressed the theft.
