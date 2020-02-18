Harry Styles held at Knifepoint during the robbery in London

Harry Styles He was unharmed but understandably shaken after a terrifying incident over the weekend.

ME! News learned that the 26-year-old "Fine Line,quot; singer was robbed while in the Hampstead area of ​​London on Friday night. According to Mirror Online, Styles was approached by a man with a knife that "demanded cash."

"He really played it pretty well, he quickly gave the aggressor money, kept him and the guy calm and ended the situation," a source told the media. "Understandably, although I left him very shocked later."

The metropolitan police tells E! News that they are investigating reports of a knife-theft on Spanish Road, Hampstead.

"The officers were contacted on Saturday, February 15, about the incident that occurred at 11:50 p.m. on Friday, February 14," police said. "It was reported that a man in his 20s was approached by another man and threatened him with a knife. The victim was not injured, however, they took cash."