Harry Styles calmly handles knife-theft in London

The One Direction star seems to recover quite quickly after the incident when the singer arrives looking bright and elegant at the BRIT 2020 Awards at The 02 Arena in London.

Harry Styles I had just had a terrifying experience. The "Fine Line" singer was reportedly robbed while in the Hampstead area of ​​London on Friday, February 14 at night.

According to Mirror Online, the 26-year-old man was held at knife point by a man who approached him to ask for cash. "He really played it pretty well, he quickly gave the aggressor money, kept him and the guy calm and ended the situation," said a singer source.

Despite handling the incident calmly, the success creator "Sign of the Times" was quite shocked after the terrible experience. "It's understandable that I left him very shocked afterwards," the source continued.

According to reports, the Metropolitan Police are investigating reports of a knife-theft on Spaniards Road, Hampstead. "The officers were contacted on Saturday, February 15, about the incident that occurred at 11:50 p.m. on Friday, February 14," police said. "It was reported that a man in his 20s was approached by another man and threatened him with a knife. The victim was not injured, however, they took cash."

There have been no arrests for a long time.

Harry seemed to recover quite quickly after the incident. The singer arrived looking bright and stylish at the BRIT 2020 Awards at The 02 Arena in London on Tuesday, February 18. With a brown jacket on a purple knitwear, Harry performed for the British solo male artist and the British album of the year at the ceremony. . However, it was surpassed by Stormzy in the category of best male solo artist, while the trophy for the album of the year went to Dave who with his "Psychodrama".

At the awards ceremony, Harry surprised everyone as he took the stage to perform "Falling" from his album "Fine Line" for the first time.