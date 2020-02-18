Hannah Brown says she was rejected by the celebrity dating app Raya

Hannah Brown, the Bachelorette party Alum, recently made a surprising and shameful revelation about his love life. According to the reality star, through Glamor magazine, Hannah Brown was rejected from the celebrity dating app, Raya.

The star claims that Raya "phantomed,quot; his application, and was not allowed to access the application. In his Instagram story, Brown explained to the creators of the application that he did not know if they saw the program, but he was in the Bachelorette party.

A Reddit user really recorded the entire three-minute discussion in which the reality star explained that he was trying to enter the application for months. Reportedly, Pastor Elyse Murphy, a personal friend of Hannah, who has 20,000 followers on Instagram, was accepted in the application.

Brown continued joking that he was going to turn to Christian Mingle, even though she couldn't be accepted by them either. Regardless of whether she was accepted or not, Brown joked that Jesus still loves her.

That could be in reference to one of your interactions with Peter Weber. In fact, he could have been referring to one of the four times he reportedly had sex with Peter Weber in a windmill. Since then, the incident and its subsequent comments on it have become almost viral.

People in Reddit have also been defending the star from reality, arguing that not accepting Hannah in the request was silly. Another user stated that Raya was "embarrassing,quot; anyway, that it is apparently full of DJs, YouTubers and other influencers.

Recently, Lucy Hale admitted that she mocked John Mayer in the application, which was subsequently rejected. In other words, John apparently did not slip right in return. Raya is one of the most commonly discussed dating applications due to its relative exclusivity.

Not anyone can get an application membership. Only known influencers and other stars can be accepted, which makes it a point of conversation between celebrities and other artists.



