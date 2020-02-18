Hailey Baldwin "proud,quot; of Justin Bieber after admitting his mistakes while dating Selena Gomez

%MINIFYHTML5b8542a1b10c535f59724e3647b2fb1811% %MINIFYHTML5b8542a1b10c535f59724e3647b2fb1812%

Justin Bieber was willing to admit that he made mistakes during his relationship with Selena Gomez and it turns out that his current wife, Hailey Baldwin, thinks that this honesty and bravery are admirable. That said, the model is only "proud,quot; of her husband for being so open and sincere about the mistakes of her past.

As you may know, the male singer confessed not long ago that he was not ready to commit when he was with Selena, and that is why he could have hurt her.

In fact, he admitted that he wanted to make it clear that he was not ready for a serious relationship when he began to see Hailey shortly after Selena's separation, so he warned her that he could not be faithful.

Hailey managed to change her ways in some way and that's obvious because they ended up getting married, but that doesn't mean she didn't make many mistakes during her previous relationship.

Privileged information tells HollywoodLife how his wife feels about the whole thing: "Justin can't believe all the changes he has made in his life and feels so blessed that Hailey got into that when she did it." He has made him a more mature person where he can talk about his past with reason and acceptance. It's not being done just to sell music, it's really the person it is today. "

‘And Hailey really loves the person she is and is very proud to be able to talk about her mistakes with her ex as Selena because she is getting the best version of him. Hailey and Justin won't focus specifically on Selena and that's why he never really named her, but they both hope she can forgive him after this latest revelation and finally be able to move on. "



