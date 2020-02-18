Haftar forces arrive at the port of Tripoli while the ceasefire talks resume in Geneva | News

The conflicting parties in Libya have resumed talks negotiated by the UN in Geneva with the aim of establishing a lasting ceasefire, even when the forces based in the east intensified their assault on the capital, Tripoli, hitting its port.

The objective of the strategic installation on Tuesday appeared to be the first attack of this type since the forces of the renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar launched an offensive in April last year to seize the city.

The images shared online show a thick black smoke coming out of the areas of the Tripoli dock, which is controlled by the internationally recognized Government of National Agreement (GNA).

Ghassan Salame, head of the UN mission in Libya, described the port's attack as a "big gap,quot; of the fragile ceasefire, and repeatedly violated, which was negotiated by Russia and Turkey on January 12 as part of the efforts to reduce the battle for capital.

Reporting from Tripoli, Mahmoud Abdelwahed of Al Jazeera said the situation was "very tense,quot; around the port after the attack.

"The employees at the port said they had been trying to move the tankers in the port loaded with gas and fuel to avoid an environmental disaster due to multiple attacks by Haftar forces," Abdelwahed said.

"The GNA is accusing Haftar forces of committing war crimes by attacking civil facilities. The government says that Haftar forces have only been attacking other civil facilities, including Mitiga, the only operating airport in the capital."

Oil-rich Libya has been divided between rival factions and militias since former leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and killed during a NATO-supported uprising in 2011. It is currently divided between two rival administrations the GNA based in Tripoli and another ally with Haftar in the eastern city of Tobruk that controls key oil fields and export terminals, and is each backed by a number of foreign countries.

The UN envoy for Libya, Ghassan Salame, addresses journalists in Geneva (Fabrice Coffrini / AFP)

& # 39; Maintain the diplomatic momentum & # 39;

Meanwhile, in Geneva, five GNA military representatives and another five of the self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA) of Haftar held indirect talks, more than a week after they finished their first round of negotiations without reaching an agreement that would help put End the fight. in Tripoli

"We hope to achieve in this second round some kind of consensus on how a lasting ceasefire could be in Libya," Salame told reporters.

He said he would meet with the two parties separately, but did not rule out possible joint talks at a later date.

The UN envoy added that the talks will focus on stopping "frequent violations of the truce," as well as helping civilians displaced by fighting to return to the capital and its surroundings.

In the previous round of talks, the UN mission said there was a "broad consensus,quot; between the two sides on "the urgency of the Libyans to safeguard the sovereignty and territorial integrity,quot; of the country and "stop the flow of combatants not Libyans. " and send them out of the country. "

Salame said Tuesday that agreeing that a ceasefire "is not a precondition,quot; for the talks that will begin in Geneva on February 26 to find a political solution to the long-standing conflict.

James Bays of Al Jazeera, reporting from Geneva, said the UN envoy is trying to maintain the diplomatic momentum, despite the continuous flow of weapons to the warring sides and the absence of a lasting ceasefire.

"On the 26th, the ambitious plan is to bring representatives of all factions in Libya to the European headquarters of the United Nations for the talks. They will continue trying here despite all the difficulties on the ground," Bays said.

The talks in Geneva came a day after the European Union foreign ministers agreed on a naval mission that will be authorized to intervene to stop arms shipments to Libya.

"Anyone who can help monitor the arms embargo is welcome anywhere in Libya," Salame said. "What is needed is for the UN member states to come to the rescue … by monitoring violations of the arms embargo, otherwise it will not end," he added, noting air, land and sea violations.

Jason Pack, founder of Libya Analysis LLC, a group of political affairs experts, told Al Jazeera that the ceasefire talks have so far aimed at establishing a "diplomatic momentum,quot; rather than stop fighting on the ground.

"You could say that (the ceasefire talks) are too early because until there is a general arms embargo that really applies and penalties for offenders, everything that will come out of these conversations will be just hot air," Pack said. .

Countries such as the United Arab Emirates and Egypt support Haftar, while the GNA is supported by Turkey.

Last month, the world powers agreed on a summit held in Berlin to end the interference in the conflict and stop the flow of weapons, but since then little has changed on the ground.

On Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the new EU mission should be approved by the UN Security Council. Moscow, which is considered aligned with Haftar, is one of the five permanent members of the council, which means it has the power to veto any of its decisions on Libya.

The LNA offensive in Tripoli has failed to break the defenses of the GNA. The fight has killed more than 1,000 people and forced 140,000 to leave their homes, according to the UN.

The powerful tribes loyal to Haftar have also largely halted the country's oil production, after last month they seized several large oil export terminals along the east coast of Libya, as well as in their oil fields from the south.

The country's National Petroleum Corporation, which dominates Libya's critical oil industry and is based in Tripoli, said losses from oil closures have reached more than $ 1.6 billion through Monday.