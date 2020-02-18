Greg Olsen: Seattle Seahawks sign former Carolina Panthers tight end in a one-year contract | NFL news

%MINIFYHTML5306729c9d05435b1d6f2eaf9b315fbe11% %MINIFYHTML5306729c9d05435b1d6f2eaf9b315fbe12%





Greg Olsen and the Carolina Panthers agreed to separate last month

Closed end Greg Olsen joined the Seattle Seahawks in a one-year contract, after leaving the Carolina Panthers last month.

According to reports, the 34-year-old man, who reached a mutual agreement to end his nine-year stay with the Panthers on January 30, signed an agreement worth $ 7 million, with $ 5.5 million guaranteed.

After becoming a free agent, Olsen also visited the Washington Redskins and the Buffalo Bills.

Olsen had 52 receptions for 597 yards in 2019

The Seahawks fought for strength in depth in the tight end last season, with Will Dissly and Ed Dickson struggling with injuries.

Olsen broke numerous franchise records for closed wings in Carolina, including reception yards (6,463), receptions (524) and 100-yard reception games (10).

In the 2015 season, he helped the team claim the NFC Championship title to win a Super Bowl 50 spot against the Denver Broncos.