Google: Google funds six AI-based research projects in India – Latest news

Google began on Tuesday six research projects based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in India that would focus on addressing social, humanitarian and environmental challenges in sectors such as medical care, education, disaster prevention and conversation.

Google Research India will provide each team with funds and computing resources in addition to supporting efforts with experience in computer vision, natural language processing and other deep learning techniques, the company said in a statement.

"We are increasingly seeing people apply AI to address great challenges. Therefore, we have made research in AI for Social Good one of the key focus areas of Google Research India: the AI ​​laboratory we started in Bangalore last year in September, "said Manish Gupta, Director, Google Research Team, India.

Among the six projects, health information is being improved for the high-risk HIV / AIDS communities of the IIT Delhi team led by Tavpritesh Sethi, a team from the Management University of Singapore led by Pradeep Varakantham and Swasti, a non-profit organization profit.

The IIT Madras researchers led by Balaraman Ravindran and the nonprofit organization Armman will use AI to predict the risk of future mothers abandoning health care programs, improving specific interventions and increasing positive outcomes of medical care for mothers and your babies

The Singapore Management University team led by Arunesh Sinha and the nonprofit Khushibaby will apply AI to help ensure consistency in the way health information is captured and monitored.

Another team at the Singapore Management University led by Pradeep Varakantham together with the nonprofit Wildlife Conservation Trust will use artificial intelligence to predict human-wildlife conflicts in the state of Maharashtra to help inform the formulation of data-based policies. .

The Nanyang University of Technology team, led by Bo An and the nonprofit organization Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology & The Environment will apply AI to inform the discharges of dams and dams, to help build early warning systems that Minimize disaster risk.

The latest AI4Bharat and IIT Madras team led by Mitesh Khapra and Pratyush Kumar together with the nonprofit organization Storyweaver will create open source entry tools for unattended Indian languages ​​to accelerate the publication of content with open license.

"We hope to support academic researchers, organizations and the community in general in the coming months and years to bring these projects to life," said Milind Tambe, Director, AI for Social Good, Google Research Team, India.

Google Research India is based in Bangalore and will be part of the global network of Google researchers and will support it.

