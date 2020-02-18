%MINIFYHTML1a293f92409b884cc819e341f4a2d26f11% %MINIFYHTML1a293f92409b884cc819e341f4a2d26f12%

# Roommates, very sad news to report. The world has lost another legend, as it has just been announced that the beloved "Good Times,quot; actress Ja’Net DuBois passed away at the age of 74.

According to TMZ, Ja’Net DuBois, the most famous for her role, has the favorite character of Willona Woods fans in the 70s comedy “Good Times,” which died. Ja’Net was reportedly found insensitive at his home in Glendale, California. It was discovered that she died unexpectedly while sleeping.

As of now, it is unclear who discovered his body this early morning. The sources revealed that Ja’Net had not complained about specific diseases or ailments recently and was reported to be in good health according to people close to it. She was last seen publicly at a fan event in Hollywood just a few weeks ago.

In addition to playing Willona in "Good Times," Ja’Net also sang the popular song from the hit series "The Jeffersons." His character in "Good Times,quot; was known for his bold attitude, his witty comments and for adopting his daughter Penny, famous for a young Janet Jackson.

Ja’Net's acting career began on Broadway, where she was chosen for a series of critically acclaimed works, including "Golden Boy,quot; with Sammy Davis Jr. and Louis Gossett Jr. and also "A Raisin In The Sun." In addition, he also won two Emmy awards for his dubbing work in the 90's animated series, "The PJs."

Ja’Net is survived by his three children. We want to send our thoughts and prayers to your family during this difficult time.

Roommates, what do you think about this?