Give me Dash sues ex-wife Rachel Roy for electronic fraud

Dame Dash is reportedly suing his ex-wife Rachel Roy for electronic fraud, accusing her of embezzlement of her company, the Rachel Roy brand.

According to the documents obtained by TMZ, Dash says that Rachel Roy Brand is a multi-million dollar empire. The brand is currently sold in several department stores across the country, including Bloomingdales.

But Dame says Roy conspired with several others to retain his share of the profits, claiming that "they manipulated, diverted, embezzled, transferred, concealed and embezzled funds." She also says that she "presented fraudulent accounting, withheld payments and underestimated Damon's participation in RRB."

Dame also states that he was an original member of Rachel's company when she formed her in 2008, when they were still married, and that she should be able to get a share of the earnings.

Dame has been in and out of court in recent months. He is currently being sued by a woman who claims he sexually assaulted her, a claim that Dash denies. The woman is being represented by lawyer Christopher Brown, with whom Dame has disagreed in recent months.