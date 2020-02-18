Home Entertainment Give me Dash sues ex-wife Rachel Roy for electronic fraud

Give me Dash sues ex-wife Rachel Roy for electronic fraud

Bradley Lamb
Dame Dash is reportedly suing his ex-wife Rachel Roy for electronic fraud, accusing her of embezzlement of her company, the Rachel Roy brand.

According to the documents obtained by TMZ, Dash says that Rachel Roy Brand is a multi-million dollar empire. The brand is currently sold in several department stores across the country, including Bloomingdales.

But Dame says Roy conspired with several others to retain his share of the profits, claiming that "they manipulated, diverted, embezzled, transferred, concealed and embezzled funds." She also says that she "presented fraudulent accounting, withheld payments and underestimated Damon's participation in RRB."

