Gabrielle Union reacts as Lil Boosie & # 39; s Under Fire for criticizing Dwyane Wade's transgender daughter

The former host of & # 39; America & # 39; s Got Talent & # 39; He seems to agree with a Twitter user who basically tells Boosie to shut up after the rapper said Zaya is too young to undergo a gender transition.

Gabrielle Union not here for Lil BoosieNegative comment from your family. The "Bring It On" star has silently applauded the rapper after he shared his thoughts on Dwyane WadeZaya's transgender daughter, believing she is too young to make such a decision.

After Boosie's comment went viral and earned her a violent reaction, Gabrielle let her feelings be known by liking a tweet from BuzzFeed writer Sylvia Obell. Said tweet said: "I want you to keep the lid closed in Boosie's trash on an Instagram. It stinks here every time someone opens it."

First "America has talent"The judge and her husband Dwyane have not directly addressed Boosie's comment.

Earlier on Tuesday, February 18, the hip-hop star, also known as Boosie Badazz, said in a video message that the former professional basketball player had "gone too far" by letting his 12-year-old son go out Like a transgender girl

"That's a man. A 12-year-old boy. At age 12, they don't even know what the next meal will be. They haven't discovered it yet. He may meet a woman, anything, at 16 and he falls in love with her. But his cock is gone, how's it going, like, bruh, you're going too far, dawg, "Boosie said in the clip.

"If he is gay, let him be gay," the 37-year-old rapper added. "Don't talk to him like a woman, dawg. He's 12 years old. Dawg. He … is not there yet. He hasn't made his final decisions yet. Don't cut the shit ** go away, Dwyane Wade, bruh. You're fucking "stumbling, dawg. You are stumbling. "

NBA player Nick young According to Boosie. The former Los Angeles star Lakers commented on Instagram: "If you still want to do it at 18 or 21, then you leave it [but] not at 12".

Dwyane revealed her daughter's transgender identity in "The Ellen DeGeneres show"Earlier this month, but said the girl had identified herself as a girl since she was only 3 years old." He has known for nine years, since he was 3 years old, "he shared in"Good morning america".

Zaya's story will appear in Dwyane's ESPN documentary "D. Wade: unexpected life"issued on Sunday, February 23.