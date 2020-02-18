Gabrielle Union likes tweets, rapper Slamming Lil Boosie, after he goes into Tirade Transphobic

Dwyane Wade is opening to become the father of a transgender child after revealing that Zaya Wade, formerly known as Zaire, told him he will now use his pronouns. The athlete and his wife, Gabrielle Union, have been receiving deep love and support, but unfortunately, they have also been receiving unwanted opinions on how to raise their children.

Rapper Lil Boosie visited Instagram to make a video urging Wade not to let the 12-year-old boy undergo gender reassignment surgery in a transphobic diatribe.

Neither D nor Gab have ever said that Zaya is removing appendices. This is another FACT. Zaya isn't even allowed to have social networks yet. There are limits. Anything that suggests otherwise is another scope. – Adair Curtis (@AdairCurtis) February 18, 2020

‘I have to say something about this shit, brother. Dwyane Wade, you left too much, damn it. That's a man. A 12 year old boy. At age 12, they don't even know what the next meal will be. They have not yet been resolved. I could meet a woman, anything, at 16 and fall in love with her. But your shit is gone, how's it going, bruh, you're going too far, dawg. Don't cut your ass, bruh. Like, bruh, really, if he's going to be gay, let him be gay. But don't cut his ass, bruh. Don't do it, and dress him as a woman, dawg. He is 12 years old. It is not up there yet. He has not yet made his final decisions. Don't cut your ass, Dwyane Wade, bruh. You are fucking trippin ", dawg,quot;.

This was found with mixed reactions. While some agree that 12 is too young to make a decision like that, others question why Boosie is so worried about the way Dwyane raises her son.

I wish everyone kept the lid closed in Boosie's trash on Instagram. It stinks here every time someone opens it. – Sylvia Obell (@SylviaObell) February 18, 2020

In addition, Dwyane has yet to talk about whether Zaya will undergo surgery in the short term.

Neither Wade nor Union have responded directly to the rapper, but the actress liked some blunt tweets.

Hopefully, your story can help other parents who may be going through the same thing.



