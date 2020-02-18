Furious customer who eats burritos sought assault in San Francisco Taqueria – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Police look for a furious customer in a San Francisco taqueria after assaulting and threatening restaurant staff in an attack caught by the camera.

The incident occurred on February 2 at Gordo Taqueria in the 5400 block of Geary Ave. around 6:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, the San Francisco police posted a video of the assault in which the man seems agitated while at the counter and verbally abusive towards the staff behind the counter.

Police said that in an attempt to calm the situation, a worker handed the man a burrito, but the gesture did not seem to satisfy the customer, who proceeded to hit the cashier with his cell phone and then threw the burrito at the workers.

The man also threw napkins and straw dispensers, injuring a worker, as well as an electronic payment device that damaged. Then he continued making threatening gestures towards the employees until he finally fled east on Geary Blvd.

The police described him as a Hispanic man in his 40s, 5 & # 39; 9 ″ and about 180 pounds, wearing blue jeans and a 49ers Super Bowl LIV black shirt with a red "BOSA 97,quot; on the back.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or who has information about the incident was urged to call the Richmond Police Station Investigation Team in Richmond at San Francisco at 415-666-8083 or Officer Sevilla at 415-666- 8004 Forecasters can remain anonymous.