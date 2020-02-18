From the Petri dish to the plate, Harvard researchers make laboratory-grown meat a reality

%MINIFYHTMLd4690dc9d83ea178c7f8aeaa3a07f3af11% %MINIFYHTMLd4690dc9d83ea178c7f8aeaa3a07f3af12%

For centuries, people have celebrated food, and more specifically, they have celebrated meat.

Imagine the ritual behind the classic American outdoor meal: smoked brats, barbecued ribs, grilled chicken breasts, meat patties par excellence and that thick, smoky aroma that curves in the air.

But eating meat often has a cost.

"I love eating beef," said Kevin ‘Kit’ Parker. "Fat is the taste, but fat is killing me."

Still, sometimes the best way to communicate love is through food, he said, recalling the effort his mother made to prepare meals for her family, and the effort she now makes to rehearse meals for her 11-year-old daughter. years the night before setting the table.

Parker, a professor of bioengineering and applied physics at Harvard, said his journey through food left him wondering how to make meat healthier by growing it in his laboratory.

He said the food "began as a hobby, became a class, became a business, became an obsession," and while traveling for work, began mapping local grills along the route.

"Everyone has an opinion about their food, how to cook, how to eat and the importance of it," Parker said. "And that has a room."

After talking with the chefs and reflecting on his knowledge of engineering fibers, he discovered his next steps.

"Everything I learned about tissue construction for patients, you simply change the equations, and you are building meat," Parker said.

Using concepts reminiscent of science fiction novels, Parker and his students began designing muscle fibers with jelly to produce real meat that is less fat and can be harvested without killing an animal.

To carry out the project, he received a small donation from the TomKat Foundation, which was formed and funded by the current presidential candidate Tom Steyer and his wife Kathryn Taylor, and some extra money from the Harvard Faculty of Engineering and Applied Sciences , which is sponsored by the National Science Foundation, for the development of nano fiber scaffolding.

Parker said his laboratory is focusing on perfecting the two aspects in which barbecue is most judged: taste and texture.

Harvard associate researcher Luke MacQueen said the process begins by making fibers with gelatin, which acts similarly to collagen, the glue that holds cells together, so the meat forms a strong scaffold that mimics the muscle structure of The real animals.

Before being grown, the rigid white scaffold has fibrous tendrils and is shaped like any meat they are growing.

To make the fibers, Harvard graduate student Grant Gonzalez designed a unique device.

"It's this rotary immersion spinner, which is like a cotton candy machine. But we have taken a cotton candy machine and made several modern variants of it," said MacQueen. "It's like a super cotton candy machine."

Gonzalez said they can spin almost any type of protein to create the fibers with water and sometimes ethanol.

Your next step is to add animal cells and give them time to join the fibers and form a tissue.

Once the meat is fully grown, MacQueen said it compares it to quality meat from the grocery store; They share an almost identical color and structure.

"The message to take away is that our laboratory-grown things can have the same chewiness or elasticity as these products, such as beef tenderloin," he said.

At the beginning of the project, MacQueen said that success would be defined by the sustainable production of meat that tasted good and didn't kill an animal.

Through laboratory meat, they hope to reduce the amount of crops needed to feed livestock, which is contributing to deforestation and loss of ecosystems.

Although not everyone is open to these alternatives.

"There has been what they would call an unpleasant factor," MacQueen said.

Christophe Chantre, a postdoctoral fellow at the Harvard Wyss Institute, said he is often asked a main question: is it safe?

"It's a fair question," said Chantre. "I think everyone's response in the industry is that it is safe … because we really design, we choose what we want to put in these meat products."

Chantre said that cultured meat has the potential to avoid the ethical dilemmas that people face because of the way cattle are raised.

"I think really, the goal is for everyone to have access to it," he said.

And although the taste is important, MacQueen said they want their meat to go beyond the taste test.

"We don't want to make it taste the same, we want it to be the same, ”he said. "And if the FDA and the USDA, when they start approving these things, demand some of those tests, we want them to pass with great success."

Although the tools that Parker and his laboratory have established are easily scalable according to industry standards, they are still going around the next steps, whether other companies like Tyson Foods or Memphis Meats buy their fibers or wait for it to develop Cellular agriculture

"There will be some need for advances in cell agriculture where there are farms that only produce meat cells," Parker said.

He said that if they had access to the amount of cells that a stem cell company produces for drug testing in a week, they could supply any Whole Foods market with an inventory of meat equivalent to a week.

"Before that nut of cellular agriculture is broken, I want to sell fibers to all these other people who have other ways of doing it," Parker said.

Where the industry is now, they cannot sell laboratory-grown meat at competitive prices. But MacQueen said he believes mass cell production will progress faster than we think as the industry continues to awaken people's interests.

"That is really going to drive people to make these technological developments that will make it more affordable," he said.

Parker said there are two levels of food insecurity: not knowing where your next meal will come from and not knowing if you will get the right food.

"This is mainly about getting the right food," he said. "Maybe one day, it's about making sure everyone has a meal."

Since much of life is based on food consumption, Parker said he hopes laboratory-grown meat can preserve the cultural importance of sharing meals and making it healthier and more ethical so that more people can fill their plate.

"I have a large table," he said. "I want everyone to have a seat."