Former San Francisco 49ers owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr. received a presidential pardon – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday granting clemency to Edward DeBartolo Jr. for his participation in 1998 in the case of corruption against former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards.

The NFL forced DeBartolo to hand over the 49ers' property to his sister, Denise York, after his conviction for not informing a criminal. Former 49ers star Jerry Rice and Ronnie Lott were in the White House for the announcement.

more to come