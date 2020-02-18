Fire destroys the iconic press bar in St. Cloud: "Crews could not see beyond the reach of their hands,quot; – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLa11d509f3f05bba61d426b28073b9d6811% %MINIFYHTMLa11d509f3f05bba61d426b28073b9d6812%

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A morning fire destroyed an iconic bar in the center of Saint Cloud.

Firefighters were called to the Press Bar and Parlor at the corner of 5th Avenue and St Germain Street around 2:40 this morning, and have been on the scene since then.

The call came about 40 minutes after the employees left for the night.

The fire spread so fast that it really turned into something else to prevent the fire from spreading to neighboring buildings, including Cowboy Jack & # 39; s, which shares a wall with the press bar.

People who lived in apartments above the Cowboy Jack called the fire and they also had to be evacuated.

"It was so hot and so smoke that our teams couldn't see beyond the reach of their hands," said St. Cloud fire chief Jerry Raymond.

Firefighters did not take long to determine that the fire started in the basement. Nor did it take them a long time to realize that the historic Press Bar was in trouble.

Without a sprinkler system, the flames spread through the walls and open spaces and forced teams to defend neighboring buildings.

"The only way to get there was to tear down walls, tear down roofs," said Chief Raymond.

And as they did, employees from the past and present met to watch. Including bartender Isabelle Reischl.

"People loved it. They had fun there, ”said Reischl. "I'm very upset. I love my job. I'm going to miss him. It's sad."

"I would say it is an icon. There are many university students who think it is a place to go every weekend," said Kalie Schuster. "There was still the original 1841 cobblestone."

Kern Anderson was a barman and manager of The Press for a long time. He says the bar was a staple for historic pub tours: one of the oldest buildings in St. Cloud, its legacy extends beyond music and nightlife.

"The first service of the church was held there, many firstfruits for that building," Anderson said. "I know a lot of people who met their wives there."

What makes it difficult for many to see him leave. Its historical value only corresponds to its sentimental value.