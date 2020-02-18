Federal: the state representative used campaign funds for gambling, golf club membership

Before his arrest Tuesday morning, state representative David Nangle allegedly tried to maintain a lifestyle that included Play in six casinos in four different states, and maintain a membership in a golf club in Lowell.

But, despite a salary ranging between $ 60,000 and $ 60,250 from 2014 to 2018, plus additional income for serving in leadership positions, including a term as chairman of the House Ethics Committee, Nangle found himself "heavily indebted." , according to a federal indictment. . Nangle allegedly used campaign funds to maintain his habits, among other alleged crimes.

Nangle, 59, of Lowell, who has served as a state representative for Middlesex District 17 since 1999, was arrested Tuesday morning for 28 different charges: 10 charges of electronic fraud, nine charges of making false statements to a bank, five charges of filing false tax returns and four charges of bank fraud, according to United States Attorney's Office, District of Massachusetts.

"This was not a momentary period of trial or a technical fault," federal prosecutor Andrew Lelling told reporters at a press conference. "This was a systematic pattern of theft and fraud that dates back at least to 2014. Nangle succeeded in part by using people close to him."

L-R Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Field Division, with Andrew E. Lelling, United States Attorney for the District of Massachusetts during a press conference on charges against David Nangle. —David L. Ryan / Globe Staff

From November 2014 to April 2019, Nangle allegedly used campaign money for member fees and other expenses at the Lowell golf club, and hid them by labeling them as "catering,quot; or other campaign related expenses at Report expenditures to the State Campaign Office and Financial Policies, the indictment shows.

Nangle allegedly also used campaign expenses to rent a car to escape to different casinos, according to the indictment. In one case, he allegedly went to casinos in New Hampshire and Massachusetts in February 2016, but when reporting on the use of campaign funds, he described the expenses as "rental car to travel to the State House."

Nangle also obtained four different loans from a bank in Lowell allegedly lying. This included allegedly blaming his ex-wife for his bad credit, saying he lent him money when, reportedly, that was not true, and did not mention that he had visited four different casinos and spent "thousands of dollars," the indictment says. . .

Apparently, Nangle also did not disclose other debts to the bank when he applied for the loans.

In an alleged additional misuse of campaign funds, Nangle allegedly bought gift cards he told the Office of Campaign and Political Finance for "supplies,quot;, when records show that gift cards allegedly paid expenses related to the golf, shoes and other purchases.

From 2014 to 2018, Nangle allegedly lied in the tax returns "when reporting fictitious commercial deductions," he said it was to "consult,quot; the work he reportedly performed for a business in Billerica, according to the statement.

Nangle allegedly requested the help of an employee working for the state, based in Lowell, to file the alleged false statements, despite knowing that this person had no experience in tax preparation. According to reports, the employee said they would not press "send,quot; in the statements.

"In response, Nangle pressed the submit button, assuring the Lowell State Employee that Nangle,quot; would take the blame if something happened, "" according to the document.

Joseph Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston, said "there is no doubt,quot; that Nangle knew what he was doing was wrong, considering "the great efforts he made to try to hide it."

"This is not a case of mismanagement, careless accounting or innocent mistakes," he said at the press conference. "In a nutshell, Representative Nangle used the power of his position in Beacon Hill to fund a lifestyle beyond his reach involuntarily financed by those who put him there while also cheating taxpayers."

Watch the full press conference: