Fans are horrified when Angela Deem says she has sex Michael Ilesanmi 38 times in 2 weeks

While it can be seen that some couples get shy while responding, Angela doesn't seem to hesitate before discussing her sex life with her Nigerian husband.

This is too much information, Angela Deem. The "90 day fiance"Star baffled fans and viewers after she revealed in the" 90 Day Fiance "Tell-All Part 1, which aired on Sunday, February 16, about how sexually active she was with her Michael Ilesanmi.

Host Shaun robinson He started the meeting by asking each of the couples about their sex life. Some couples, included Blake Abelard Y Jasmine Lahtinen, he could look shy while answering. On the other hand, Angela didn't seem to hesitate a bit before discussing her sex life with her Nigerian husband.

"We had two weeks together, and I counted 38 times!" the newly married grandmother of six admitted. Surprised, Shaun replied: "What?" while the cast gasped in shock.

"It's a beast, Shaun!" Angela continued saying. "I promise!" Meanwhile, Michael echoed the feeling. He confirmed that, in fact, they had sex four times a day when they were together. When they wanted to take a break, they simply climbed the stairs before doing so again.

After the spicy revelation, fans turned to Twitter to share their response and most of them are in the form of GIFs of people disgusted by something. "Angela said she had sex with Michael 38 times in 2 weeks," wrote one in the Blue Bird app and attached a GIF with someone gagged. "38 times in 2 weeks. They were probably both walking like # 90Dayfiance," another tweeted next to a meme of someone struggling as he walked.

Michael and Angela celebrated their first Valentine's Day together after exchanging "Yes, I want" in Nigeria a few weeks ago. Unfortunately, Angela had to face a devastating truth that her mother passed away weeks later. Despite the loss, the newlyweds remain strong.