Family puts billboard in search of the shooter who killed a woman on I-57 – Up News Info Chicago

%MINIFYHTMLb145c77d775bfddd99a3329f0aa8f19911% %MINIFYHTMLb145c77d775bfddd99a3329f0aa8f19912%

– A desperate family made a new attempt at answers on Monday for the murder of a beloved US postal employee on Interstate 57.

A little over a year ago, Tamara Clayton, 55, was the victim of a random highway shooting, one of the most dangerous in Chicago.

As Jermont Terry of Up News Info 2 reported, there are many billboards to catch your attention along I-57 near 161th Street. But Clayton's family wants each driver to pay attention to a specific one.

%MINIFYHTMLb145c77d775bfddd99a3329f0aa8f19913% %MINIFYHTMLb145c77d775bfddd99a3329f0aa8f19914%

"She didn't deserve this at all," said Clayton's daughter, Jayla Shelton, "and none of these people you're killing innocently deserves this. So just put them down."

%MINIFYHTMLb145c77d775bfddd99a3329f0aa8f19915% %MINIFYHTMLb145c77d775bfddd99a3329f0aa8f19916%

Shelton lives in Florida. More than 900 miles away, she is determined to continue fighting to find out who shot her mother while driving on I-57 in February 2019.

"By replacing the billboard, let people know that my family is not going to give up the fight," Shelton said.

The fight involves pressuring drivers who probably saw something that night.

"She was not just a person or a postal worker who died on the highway," Shelton said.

Clayton worked for the US post office. UU. The USPS has provided a reward of $ 25,000, and the billboard is located where investigators found it collapsed on the steering wheel after the random interstate shooting.

"So having it there is a constant reminder that you were there that day, and you really only need to say something if you remember even the smallest detail," Shelton said.

The case remained open until Monday night. But Shelton said no advice or calls were sent to the Illinois State Police.

"She was the backbone of our entire family," Shelton said.

And he fears that if they don't catch the assailant, someone else's loved one will appear on another billboard.

"Don't get used to the violence. Stay tired," Shelton said. "Fight for this."

The billboard will remain open for a full month. The family is paying out of pocket.