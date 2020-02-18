Facial recognition: concerns about China's widespread surveillance | China news

%MINIFYHTML555c7d866a57acb15e7591d031e98f4b11% %MINIFYHTML555c7d866a57acb15e7591d031e98f4b12%

China is deploying its mass surveillance system in an effort to combat the spread of coronavirus.

As millions return to major cities and resume work, they will be subject to unprecedented monitoring.

A new facial recognition and temperature scanning technology has been installed in public transport systems.

The government says it is being used to keep everyone safe.

But concerns about the use of "big brother,quot; data are increasing, which gives the police the power to create a digital authoritarian state.

Katrina Yu from Al Jazeera reports from Zhengzhou, China.