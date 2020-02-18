Facebook sees risks for innovation and freedom of expression before EU standards – Latest news

%MINIFYHTML5584325adc87f450f7b6203145ef5cdb11% %MINIFYHTML5584325adc87f450f7b6203145ef5cdb12%

Facebook warned of threats to innovation and freedom of expression earlier this week, before the launch of a series of rules by the European Union this week and in the coming months to control US and Chinese technology companies.

The social media giant expressed concerns before a meeting of executive president Mark Zuckerberg with EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager and EU industry chief Thierry Breton in Brussels on Monday.

Vestager and Breton will announce proposals on Wednesday to exploit the treasury of industrial data from the block and challenge the domain of Facebook, Google and Amazon.

%MINIFYHTML5584325adc87f450f7b6203145ef5cdb13% %MINIFYHTML5584325adc87f450f7b6203145ef5cdb14%

They will also propose rules to regulate the use of artificial intelligence, especially in high-risk sectors, such as health and transportation. Other rules will be announced in the coming months.

%MINIFYHTML5584325adc87f450f7b6203145ef5cdb15% %MINIFYHTML5584325adc87f450f7b6203145ef5cdb16%

Referring to the possibility of the EU holding Internet companies responsible for hate speech and other illegal speeches published on their platforms, Facebook said this ignores the nature of the internet.

"Such responsibility would stifle innovation and freedom of expression of individuals," he said in his discussion paper.

"The modification of the rules that regulate offline discourse for the online world may be insufficient. Instead, new frameworks are needed."

Instead, he suggested that authorities could require companies to establish a system to report content, periodically publish compliance data and also define what is illegal content.

Such requirements should not be too burdensome, Facebook said.

"A regulation that requires companies & # 39; eliminate all hate speech within 24 hours after loading & # 39; would create even more perverse incentives," he said, suggesting that regulators balance security with freedom of expression and privacy interests.

He urged regulators to understand the capabilities and limitations of technology to evaluate content and allow Internet companies the flexibility to innovate.

Zuckerberg's visit came immediately after visits by Alphabet chief executive Sundar Pichai and Microsoft president Brad Smith to Brussels last month.

