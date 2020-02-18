Facebook: EU rejects Mark Zuckerberg's offer on online content regulation – Latest news

%MINIFYHTMLc584b9bbfc2521f992fe38d9e233377d11% %MINIFYHTMLc584b9bbfc2521f992fe38d9e233377d12%

The European Union (EU) has vehemently rejected Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's white paper on online content regulation, saying that the social media platform must take responsibility for harmful, false and illegal content.

Zuckerberg presented on Monday a white paper entitled "Tracing a path forward: online content regulation,quot; based on recent developments, including legislative efforts and scholarship.

After meeting with Facebook's CEO in Brussels, EU industry commissioner Thierry Breton said that the proposed Internet rules are insufficient and that Facebook should adapt to European standards, not vice versa, reports CNBC.

"It is not up to us to adapt to this company, it is for this company to adapt to us," Breton said.

Breton, who is tasked with monitoring the block's data strategy, said Facebook "was slow to present ideas on how to eliminate illegal content and warned that the EU was preparing to act."

Last year, Zuckerberg asked governments to work with online platforms to create and adopt a new regulation for online content, noting: "It is impossible to eliminate all harmful content from the Internet, but when people use dozens of different services to share, all with its own policies and processes: we need a more standardized approach. "

According to Monika Bickert, Vice President of Content Policy on Facebook, the technical document raises some key questions that are at the center of the debate about online content regulation.

"How can content regulation better achieve the objective of reducing harmful expression while preserving freedom of expression? By requiring systems such as easy-to-use channels to inform content or external monitoring of policies or enforcement decisions, and by require procedures such as periodic public reports of application data, "said Bickert.

How can regulations improve the responsibility of internet platforms?

"Regulators could consider certain requirements for companies, such as publishing their content standards, consulting with interested parties when making significant changes to the standards or creating a channel for users to appeal the decision to remove or not remove content from a business,quot;.

Facebook said regulators should develop an understanding of the capabilities and limitations of technology in content moderation and allow internet companies the flexibility to innovate.

However, the head of justice of the EU, Vera Jourova, who met with Zuckerberg, also rejected the white paper.

"Facebook cannot refuse full responsibility. Facebook and Zuckerberg have to answer a question,quot; who wants to be "as a company and what values ​​do they want to promote," he said in a statement.

