Fabio Capello believes it should be "impossible,quot; for fans found guilty of racism to attend football matches | Soccer news

Former England manager Fabio Capello wants lifelong bans for fans found guilty of racially abusing players.

The former England manager, Fabio Capello, says fans who are convicted of racially abusing players must receive lifelong bans in football stadiums.

Capello was speaking in the wake of a disturbing incident in Portugal on Sunday, when Porto striker Moussa Marega left the field after allegedly being racially abused by opposition fans.

And there have also been a series of high profile incidents of alleged racist abuses in Capello's native Italy this season.

Capello, who is no longer a coach after a trophy-laden race, believes that current punishments are not a sufficient deterrent.

When asked what could be done to address the problem of racism, he said: "Some fans go to the field for this, they go to the stadium for this, they like to do this."

"These fans must be out of football, out of the stadium, for life, not for two, three games."

"I read someone in Italy (it was banned) for four years, no, for life

"It is impossible for these people to go to the stadium."

